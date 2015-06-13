BEARS DOWN EFFINGHAM, GREENVILLE: The Metro-East Bears American Legion baseball team won a pair of games Thursday and Friday nights.

Thursday, the Bears defeated Effingham 9-1. Jacob St. Peters tossed a three-hitter for the Bears while Caleb Buhs had a pair of triples.

Friday night, the Bears defeated Greenville 11-1 in six innings, while the Alton junior Legion team fell 4-3 in eight innings at a tournament in Bedard.

The junior Legionnaires continue their tournament in Bedard Saturday, while the Bears play in a tournament at Greenville College; they take on Shelbyville at 3:45 p.m. and New Baden at 6:15 p.m.

FREER AUTOMOTIVE DROPS PAIR: The under-12 Freer Automotive Majors softball team of Godfrey recently dropped a pair of decisions.

Freer lost to a team from Jerseyville by the score of 12-6. Natalie Wills pitched and had several strikeouts, while defensive gems were turned in by Ella Maberry with a sparkling catch in right field and Hayley Porter going deep in the hole at shortstop to throw out a runner, first baseman Taylor Freer catching the runner napping and tagging her out after turning at first.

Freer fell to a team from Greenfield 17-7; Audrey Evola got the ball for Freer, with Jillian Nelson and Porter coming in relief. Halle Neely and Evola each had two RBIs for Freer while Alexis Williams added a RBI of her own.

Freer was scheduled to have played Friday night.

EDWARDSVILLE WINS SWC ALL-SPORTS TITLE: The Southwestern Conference recently announced that Edwardsville had won the league's All-Sports championship for the 2014-15 school year.

The Tigers had 130 points from results in all SWC sports throughout the year to win the championship, with O'Fallon taking second with 114.5 points. The remaining teams were Belleville West with 98, Collinsville with 84, Belleville East with 83, Alton with 79.5, Granite City with 49 and East St. Louis with 46.

The SWC also named their All-Conference teams in baseball and softball. Here are the members of the first teams:

BASEBALL

Pitchers: Bryan Hudson, Alton; Chris Holba, O'Fallon; Daniel Lloyd, Edwardsville

Outfielders: Matt Zielonko, Edwardsville; D.J. Miller, Granite City; Bradley Harrison, O'Fallon

Catcher: Jacob Wilson, Belleville West

First Base: Bradley Snyder, O'Fallon

Second Base: Mitch Reising, Collinsville

Shortstop: Jordan Hovey, Edwardsville

Third Base: Cal Kossina, Belleville West

Designated Hitter: Bruce Drennan, Granite City

Utility: Aaron Jackson, Edwardsville

SOFTBALL

Alton: Savannah Fisher

Edwardsville: Kallen Loveless, Ari Arnold, Rachel Anderson

Belleville East: Jessica Belzer, Lindsey Mossman, Alex Boze

Belleville West: Alliyah St. John, Olivia Young

Collinsville: Kassidy Smith

O'Fallon: Addison Barnouski

Edwardsville second- and third-teamers in baseball included Collin Clayton in the outfield, Mitchell Krebs at second base, Jake Garella at DH (second team), Garella at pitcher and Bailey Zimmer at first base (third team).

Alton second-and third-teamers in baseball included Derek Allen in the outfield, Jacob Kanallakan at first base, Steven Nguyen at shortstop (second team), Matt Hopkins in the outfield, Aaron Bonnell at catcher, Jacob Skrabacz at second base and Drake Hampton at third base (third team).

Edwardsville softball second- and third-teamers included Katelyn Bobrowski, Hayli Green, Jordan Corby, Megan Radae (second team) and Torrie Kruse (third team).

Alton softball second- and third-teamers were Miranda Hudson and Katelyn Presley (second team).

