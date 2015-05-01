BASEBALL

ALTON 5, BELLEVILLE EAST 4 (11 INNINGS, COMPLETION OF SUSPENDED GAME); ALTON 5, BELLEVILLE EAST 4 (REGULARLY SCHEDULED GAME): Alton won a pair of Southwestern Conference thrillers over Belleville East Thursday, taking both games 5-4 at Lloyd Hopkins Field.

The first win was a completion of a game suspended March 31 in Belleville because of darkness; the regularly scheduled game followed.

In the completion, a Steven Pattan RBI single brought home Matt Hopkins in the 11th to give the Redbirds the win. Bryan Hudson struck out six in two innings to get the win; he had worked the previous 1.2 innings prior to the game being suspended in March.

In the regularly scheduled game, Hudson had a no-hitter going through 5.1 innings before being taken out after reaching his pitch-count limit. The Redbirds, who had scored two in the first, saw the Lancers cut into the lead in after Hudson was removed, then take the lead with three in the seventh. The Redbirds, though countered with three in the bottom of the seventh – all with two out. Jacob Kanallakan got the game-winning RBI, scoring Steven Ngyuen.

Kanallakan was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, with Derrick Allen, Aaron Bonnell, Jason Skrabacz and Hopkins all going 1-for-3.

Alton took their record to 19-4 overall, 7-2 in the SWC; East fell to 14-8 overall, 5-4 in the league.

EDWARDSVILLE 13, EAST ST. LOUIS 1 (6 INNINGS): Edwardsville jumped out to a 10-0 lead through three innings and went on to down East St. Louis 13-1 in six innings in a Southwestern Conference game at Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis Thursday.

Joel Quirin led the way for the Tigers with a 2-for-4 day with a double, a RBI and two runs scored, while Kade Burns was 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, Anthony Kindle was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Cole Cimarolli 2-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored, Mark Smith was 1-for-1 with a double and a run scored, Daniel Reed was 1-for-2 with a RBI and a run scored, Kade Burns was 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored and Cole Hansel and Will Messer each had a run scored.

Tyler Hosto got the win for the Tigers.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 10, CARROLLTON 1: Mitch Bick's 3-for-5 day, which included a home run, a double a run scored and four RBIs, helped pace Hardin-Calhoun to a 10-1 win over Carrollton in Carrollton Thursday. The win clinched the Western Illinois Valley Conference title for the Warriors.

A four-run fifth inning with the Warriors up 4-0 was enough to clinch the game and the WIVC crown.

Sam Baalman was 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored.

Bick also got the win on the mound, giving up four hits and an earned run while striking out 12.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 18, WATERLOO GIBAULT 8 (5 INNINGS): Six runs in the second and seven runs in the fourth were more than enough to give Civic Memorial an 18-8, five-inning win over Waterloo Gibault on the road Thursday.

Brandon Carpenter had a 4-for-4 day for the Eagles with a double and five RBIs, while Conner Bryant was 1-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored, Caleb Buhs was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and three runs scored, Lukas Jones was 1-for-3 with three runs scored, Brandon Hampton was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and Devin Daniels was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Tyler Andrus got the win for CM, giving up a hit and an earned run while striking out two.

SOFTBALL

BELLEVILLE EAST 10, ALTON 2: Alton traveled to Belleville East Thursday and fell to the host Lancers 10-2 in a Southwestern Conference softball game.

Miranda Hudson had a 2-for-3 day for the Redbirds with a run scored while Tomi Dublo had a double in three at-bats and a run scored. Savannah Fisher and Katelyn Presley also had hits for Alton.

Brittany Roady took the loss for the Redbirds.

GILLESPIE 14, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: East Alton-Wood River could only muster a run on four hits as the Oilers fell to Gillespie 14-1 on the road Thursday.

Peyton Young was 1-for-3 for the Oilers with a double and a run scored while Carly Campbell was with a double and a RBI; Tori Beachum and Courtney Beneke also had hits for EA-WR.

Beachum took the loss, striking out 10 Miners.

GIRLS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 5, JERSEY 0: Civic Memorial scored four times in the first half and went on to down Jersey 5-0 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match in Bethalto Thursday.

CM goals came in the 16th, 21st, 27th, 33rd and 47th minutes of the match.

The Eagles outshot the Panthers 10-2 and had four corner kicks to Jersey's none.

ROXANA 10, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 0: Claire Bollinger, Emma Lucas and Brookelyn Trask each scored twice as Roxana upended Piasa Southwestern 10-0 at Wood River Soccer Park Thursday.

Sydney Owsley, Brittany Alexander, Brynn Huddleston and Hannah Mormino also goaled for the Shells; Bollinger also had two assists for Roxana.

Sam Hurst and Braeden Lackey shared the clean sheet for the Shells.

MARQUETTE 8, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0: Eight different players scored as Marquette shut out Metro-East Lutheran 8-0 at Gordon Moore Park in Alton Thursday.

Kate Sanflippo, Anna Boschert, Annabelle Copeland, Nicole Grimauld, Bailey Hartrich, Ketoura Ngwa, Adriana Schindler and Annie Tasanari all had goals for the Explorers on the day.

Lauren Fischer and Sonorah Eldred split time in the net for Marquette and got the shutout.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2, HILLSBORO 0: Kayla Hewitt and Krissy Long each had second-half goals as East Alton-Wood River got by Hillsboro 2-0 on the road Thursday.

Bethany Grayson and Mackenzie Munn assisted on the Oiler goals.

Long and Shannon Inman shared the clean sheet for EA-WR.

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

CARROLLTON 78, GREENFIELD 52 (BOYS); GREENFIELD 71, CARROLLTON 67 (GIRLS): Carrollton and Greenfield split the results in a dual track meet Thursday, the Hawk boys downing Greenfield 78-52 while the girls dropped a 71-67 decision.

Carrollton boys wins came in the 3,200 meters, 1,600 meters, 110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, 200 meters, shot put, long jump, high jump, pole vault and discus throw.

Hawk girls wins came in the 4x800 relay, 3,200 meters, 100-meter hurdles, 100 meters, 400 meters, 1,600 meters, 4x400 relay, long jump and pole vault.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 23-25-25, BELLEVILLE EAST 25-16-14: Edwardsville came back from an opening-game defeat to down Belleville East 23-25, 25-16, 25-14 in a Southwestern Conference match Thursday evening.

Jake Vandever had 36 assists and 11 points off serve for the Tigers, while Ryan Bode had 14 digs, Will Frank had 18 kills and Trey Hagen and Bryce Wunderlich each had six kills.

The Tigers remained unbeaten in the SWC, going to 8-0 on the year; they are 16-5 overall. The Lancers fell to 8-6 overall, 4-4 in the league.

Edwardsville hosts Granite City at Liberty Middle School Thursday, then takes part in the May 9 O'Fallon Tournament.

