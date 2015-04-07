BASEBALL

ALTON 15, FREEPORT 2 (5 INNINGS): Three Alton pitchers combined for a one-hitter as the Redbirds defeated Freeport 15-2 in five innings at Lenz Field in Jacksonville.

The Redbirds scored in every inning to defeat the Pretzels.

Derrick Allen was 3-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored, Drake Hampton was 1-for-4 with a double, a RBI and a run scored, Jacob Kanallakan was 3-for-4 with a triple, four RBIs and three runs scored, Bryan Hudson was 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored and Steven Nguyen was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Aaron Bonnell and Noah Rathgeb also had doubles for Alton.

Ben Cusac got the win for the Redbirds, walking one and striking out one.

CARROLLTON 7, PITTSFIELD 6: Carrollton scored in the bottom of the ninth to take a 7-6 win over Pittsfield at home Monday afternoon.

The Saukees scored twice in the seventh to force extra innings after the Hawks had taken a 5-3 lead through six innings. Both teams scored in the eighth to continue the game.

Blake Struble was 1-for-5 with three RBIs to lead the Hawks; Jarrett Smth was 1-for-4 with two runs scored, Cole Brannan was 1-for-5 with a double and a run scored, Jacob Smith was 3-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored, Luke Palan was 1-for-2 with a run scored and Brandon Settles was 1-for-4 with a double and a RBI.

Logan Gardner went 7.2 innings for the win, giving up six runs (one earned) and eight hits while walking three and striking out nine. Struble got the save.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 9, GILLESPIE 3: Austin Laing went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs as Hardin-Calhoun downed Gillespie 9-3 on the road Monday.

Sam Barczewski also had a good day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a homer and four RBIs; Wes Klocke went 2-for-3 and Sam Baalman was 1-for-3 with two RBIs for the Warriors.

Barczewski also got the win, going the distance and giving up five hits and three runs (all earned) while walking four and striking out 14.

The Warriors, now 7-5, take on Brussels at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on the road.



PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 4, JERSEY 1: Piasa Southwestern scored three times in the bottom of the sixth to take a 4-1 win over Jersey in a non-conference game Monday.

The Piasa Birds and Panthers traded runs in the bottom of the first and top of the second before Southwestern's sixth-inning run.

Zack Seymour was 2-for-3 for the Birds with two runs scored, Cody Roberts was 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored and Blake Lawson also scored for Southwestern. Michael Clendenen was 2-for-3 for the Panthers, Jacob Witt was 1-for-3 and Chace Tallman was 1-for-3 with a run scored.

Alex Baldwin got the win for the Birds in relief, going two innings and giving up a hit while walking two and striking out one. Jacob Ritzhaupt went five inning, giving up three hits and an unearned run while walking five and striking out two. Drake Kanallakan took the loss for Jersey, tossing six innings and giving up three hits and three unearned runs while walking one and fanning two.

JERSEYVILLE 10, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0 (4.5 INNINGS): The Panthers had a much better second game of the day, jumping out to a 3-0 lead early and then scoring seven runs in the fourth to hand East Alton-Wood River a 10-0, 4.5-inning loss.

Will Mortland threw a no-hitter at the Oilers, fanning five and walking three. Jacob Witt had the only two hits for the Panthers in the win, going 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Chace Tallman also had a RBI for Jersey with a run scored.

MARQUETTE 3, WATERLOO GIBAULT 2: Marquette scored in the bottom of the seventh to nip Waterloo Gibault 3-2 Monday at Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field.

The Explorers took an early 1-0 lead in the second, but the Hawks tied it in the third. Marquette then seemingly won the game in the sixth with a run, by Gibault scored in their half of the seventh before the Explorers won it.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 9, COLLINSVILLE 2: A seven-run bottom of the sixth gave broke a tie and gave Civic Memorial a 9-2 win over Collinsville in a non-conference game at the Bethalto Sports Complex Monday.

The Eagles scored twice in the first to grab the lead, but the Kahoks scored single runs in the second and fourth to tie the game.

Devin Daniels was 2-for-4 for the Eagles with two doubles, two RBIs and run scored, with Lukas Jones going 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored and John Withworth 3-for-4 with two doubles and a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored. Collinsville was led by Cody Oberkfell with a 2-for-3 day with two RBIs.

Zac Cato went six innings for the win, giving up two runs (one earned) and six hits while fanning one.

SOFTBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 4, GILLESPIE 2: Grace Baalman had a pretty good day for Hardin-Calhoun in their 4-2 win over Gillespie Monday.

Baalman threw a no-hitter at the Miners, striking out 18 and walking one while going 2-for-4 at the plate with a double, a RBI and a run scored.

Madison Lehr was 1-for-4 with a fifth-inning homer, Emma Baalman was 1-for-3 with a two-run shot in the fifth and Sara Brodbeck, Becca Oswald and Abby Baalman each had two hits for the Warriors.

HIGHLAND 9, MARQUETTE 6: A six-run sixth spelled defeat for Marquette as the Explorers dropped a 9-6 decision to Highland on the road Monday.

The Bulldogs had gotten off to a 2-0 lead through two, but Marquette scored five times in the fifth and once in the sixth to go into the bottom of the frame up 6-3.

Tess Eberlin and Sam Harshbarger were both 2-for-3 for Marquette (Eberlin scoring twice) while Meghan Schorman was 1-for-4 with a double, a RBI and a run scored, Grace Frost was 1-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored and Miranda Schroder was 3-for-4.

Schorman went the distance, giving up all nine runs (five earned) and eight hits while walking five and striking out 10 in taking the loss.

ROXANA 9, WATERLOO GIBAULT 4: Cindy Scroggins had a 3-for-3 day as Roxana pasted Waterloo Gibault 9-4 in a non-conference game at home Monday.

Scroggins had three doubles, five RBIs and a run scored in the win.

Abby Palen went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored, Shelby Jackson was 2-for-3 with RBI, Bailey Moore was 1-for-3 with a run scored, Elizabeth Rexford was 1-for-3 with a RBI and two runs scored and Hannah Rexford was 1-for-2 with with a RBI and three runs scored.

JERSEY 4, GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 1: Jersey scored four times in the sixth to grab a 4-1 win over visiting Griggsville-Perry Monday.

The Tornadoes had taken a 1-0 lead in the fourth before the Panthers' sixth-inning explosion.

Ellie Tonsor was 1-for-3 with a RBI and a run scored, while Mackenzie Thurston was 1-for-3 with a triple and a run scored, Libby Muenstermann was 1-for-2 with a run scored and Maggie Collins and Peyton Tisdale also scored.

Bethany Muenstermann went the distance for the win, giving up just an earned run three hits while walking four and striking out two.

GIRLS SOCCER

TRIAD 9, JERSEY 0: Sydney Keller scored twice as Triad scored a 9-0 shutout over Jersey in a girls soccer match Monday at Jerseyville.

Keller's goals came in the 36th and 66th minutes of the match.

The Knights also got goals from Madisen Thomas, Alyssa Matz, Morgan Mell, Kailey Duncan, Jody Ellis and Meghan Smith.

STAUNTON 3, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0: Sydney Bridges had a goal and two assists as Staunton blanked Metro-East Lutheran 3-0 at Edwardsville Monday evening.

Emily Gonterman scored the first goal for the Bulldogs in the 53rd minute, while Lauren Ruehrup scored off a rebound in the 63rd minute and Bridges closed out the scoring in the 76th minute.

Staunton had 10 shots to the Knights' three and had five corners to MEL's three.

BREESE MATER DEI 3, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: A pair of Macey Endres goals was enough to push Breese Mater Dei to a 3-1 win over Civic Memorial in Breese Monday.

Alexis Voyles scored the other Knight goal.

