TUESDAY, JUNE 1 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS SOCCER

IHSA PLAYOFFS

ALTON 11, SPRINGFIELD SOUTHEAST 0: In the opening of the Class 3A series, Emily Baker and Sydney Brunaugh both had hat tricks, while Taylor Freer, Callie Mossman, Amy Pattan, Chloe Plough and Katie Stark also scored as Alton eliminated Springfield Southeast at Public School Stadium.

Baker also had three assists for the Redbirds, while Freer had two assists and Brunaugh, Julianna Rensing and Stark also assisted.

Peyton Baker recorded the clean sheet in goal for Alton in shutting out the Spartans.

CARLINVILLE 5, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 4: In the opening game of the Class 1A regionals, Annabelle Hulin and Jill Slayton each had a brace (two goals), while Addi Paul also struck as Carlinville won on the road to eliminate Southwestern.

Ali Wilson had a hat trick for the Piasa Birds, while Mac Day also scored. Hulin had two assists for the Cavaliers, while Maycee Gall also had an assist, and Chiara Biciocchi had an assist for Southwestern.

Mitilda Mitchell had nine save in goal for Carlinville, while Kayla LaMarr had seven stops for the Birds.

The Cavvies advance with a 5-4-0 record, while Southwestern ends its season 2-4-0.

MATTOON 10, JERSEY 2: In the start of the Class 2A playoffs, Mattoon scored seven goals in the second half as the Green Wave eliminated Jersey at Mattoon's park.

Chloe Whited had a brace (two goals) for the Panthers, while Sally Hudson and Elizabeth Stidd assisted.

Chloe White had four saves in goal for Jersey, while Lauren Lyons had three saves and Carly Daniels had two saves.

The Panthers ended their season with a 5-12-0 record.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 7, CHARLESTON 0: Both Abrianna Garrett and Aubree Wallace had hat tricks, while Mady Zyung also scored as CM knocked out visiting Charleston at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Claire Christeson, Garrett and Zyung all had two assists for the Eagles, while Ellie Little also had an assist.

CM is now 8-10-1 after eliminating the Trojans.

TRIAD 9, HIGHLAND 0: In a Class 2A opener, Laney Harshany had a hat trick, while Caty Burton, Gina Catanzaro, Desiree Hensiek, Emily Rosenthal, Gabbie Wood and Breanna Zurek all scored as Triad eliminated Highland at Triad's park.

Macy Mell had two assists for the Knights, while both Avery and Carson Bohnenstiehl, Catanzaro, Grace Giacaletto, Kinlee Lippert, Kylie Mazur and Brynn Presley also had assists, and both Grace Cawvey and Kendall Chigas shared the clean sheet.

Triad moves on with an 18-0-1 mark, while the Bulldogs end their season at 1-14-0.

In other Class 1A playoff games, Father McGivney Catholic eliminated Metro-East Lutheran 13-1, Greenville defeated East Alton-Wood River 3-0 and Staunton eliminated Gillespie 10-1.

SOFTBALL

ALTON 10, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Alton broke out on top with a four-run third inning in going on to the win at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Emma Kiger had three hits and four RBIs for the Redbirds, while Audrey Evola also had three hits, Lynna Fisher had two hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs, Alissa Sauls had two hits and two RBIs, Resse Plont had two hits and a RBI, Olivia Ducey had two hits and Shelby Kulp had a hit.

Alyson Haegele had five strikeouts in the circle for Alton, while Kiger fanned three.

The Redbirds are now 14-11, while the Eagles fall to 5-21.

BASEBALL

TRIAD 10, ALTON 0: Triad defeated Alton in a non-conference baseball game played Tuesday at Triad's park.

Frank Derner had three hits and a RBI for the Knights, while Alex Peetz had two hits and drove home four runs, Jake Radosevich had two hits and a RBI, Gabe Giacoletto had hit and three RBIs and Jordan Donato, John Rea and Brady Twyman also had hits.

Jackson Brooks had two hits for the Redbirds, while Owen Dunham, Owen Macias and Nick Rayfield had the other hits on the day.

Connor Bain and T.J. Stuter each struck out three batter on the mound for Triad, while Brooks fanned two for Alton.

The Knights are now 22-10 on the year, while the Redbirds go to 10-14.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 4, ROXANA 2: Roxana tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the fifth, but Marquette plated a pair of runs in the top of the seventh to take the win at Roxana City Park.

Matt Lehr had two hits and a RBI for the Explorers, while Charlie Fahnenstock, Carter Hendricks and Sean Mitchell also had hits and Nolan Rea, Logan Sternickle and Owen Williams all had RBIs.

Connor House had two hits for the Shells, while both Braeden Wells and Ty Renaud had a hit and RBI each and Gavin Huffman, Holden Jones and Dalton Baremore also had hits.

Hayden Garner had two strikeouts on the mound for Marquette, while Renaud fanned five for Roxana.

The Explorers are now 7-18, while the Shells dip to 14-11.

COLLINSVILLE 11, NASHVILLE 6: An eight-run fourth inning was the highlight as Collinsville won at Vergil Fletcher Field at Woodland Park over Nashville.

Rolondo Colon and Nick Palmisano both had two hits and three RBIs each for the Kahoks, while Nick Graf had two hits, Parker Conley had a hit and drove home two runs, Ryker Cain had a hit and RBI, Blake Keller-Sullins and Carter Wagner both had hits and Kyle Moore also drove in a run.

Drew Stroud struck out two Hornet batters on the mound for Collinsville.

The Kahoks are now 8-20, while Nashville goes to 19-10.

HARDIN CALHOUN 13, PLEASANT HILL 7: Visiting Calhoun scored three runs in the fifth and five more in the seventh on its way to the win at Pleasant Hill.

Kaden Baalman led the way for the Warriors with three hits and two RBIs, while Luke Wickenhauser, August Squier both had two hits and two RBIs each, Cade Sievers had two hits and a RBI, Grant Gilman had a hit and drove home a pair of runs, both Colby Clark and D.J. Lorton had a hit and RBI each and Nick Baalman also drove in a run.

Both Squier and Davis Wilson each struck our four Wolves batsmen each while on the mound for Calhoun.

The Warriors improve to 3-15 on the year.

GILLESPIE 12, CARLINVILLE 7: Gillespie scored five times in the top of the third, then held off a Carlinville five-run seventh inning rally to take the win at Loveless Park.

Ayden Tiburzi and Henry Kuta each had two hits and a RBI for the Cavaliers, while Carson Wiser had a hit and drove in a run, Lonny Rosentreter, Liam Tieman and Ethan Trimm all had hits and Kolton Costello, Kyle Bloome and Evan Bethard also had RBIs.

Bloome also struck out five Miner batters on the mound for Carlinville.

The Cavvies are now 7-6 on the season.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 7, HILLSBORO 1: Southwestern scored all of its runs in the middle three innings, including three each in the fourth and sixth, in going on to the home win over Hillsboro.

Rocky Darr, Noah Kelly and Brady Salzman all had two hits and a RBI for the Piasa Birds, while Colin LaMarr had a hit and a RBI, Gavin Day collected a hit and John Watts drove in a pair of runs.

Cale Schuchman tossed a complete game on the mound for Southwestern, fanning three Hilltopper batters.

The Birds are now 8-20.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 8, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 0: McGivney pushed across three runs in the first and fourth in going on to a win over Maryville Christian at Griffins Field.

Matthew Gierer and A.J. Sutberry had two hits each for the Griffins, while Austin Callovini had a hit and two RBIs, Jackson Rodgers had a hit and a RBI, Ryker Keller had a hit and Daniel Gierer drove in a pair of runs.

Rodgers struck out 13 Lions batters on the mound, while Gabe Smith fanned two.

McGivney is now 24-8 on the year.

In another game played Tuesday morning, Edwardsville won its 25th consecutive game and its 31st on the season in an 8-2 win over Waterloo at Tom Pile Field.

MONDAY, MAY 31 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 8, HARDIN CALHOUN 2: West Central scored two runs in the first, fifth and sixth innings in going on to a Memorial Day win over visiting Calhoun.

Grant Gilman led the Warriors with three hits, including a two-run homer for the only RBIs of the game, while Luke Wickenhauser had two hits and both Kaden Baalman and Nick Baalman had a hit each.

Stockhausen and Gilman each struck out three Cougar batters while on the mound.

The Warriors are now 2-15 on the year.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 7, MT. OLIVE 3: Metro-East scored three runs each in the second and fifth to take the win over Mt. Olive at Martin Luther Field.

Luke Neath had a big day at the plate for the Knights, with four hits and two RBIs, while Erik Brokemeier had three hits, Ethan Ashauer had two hits, both Bobby Werden and Andrew Quandt had a hit and drove home two runs each and Logan Johnson also drove in a run.

Ethan Reynolds and Brokemeier both fanned four Wildcat batsmen while on the mound for Metro-East.

The Knights are now 7-8 for the season.

In another game played on Memorial Day, Carrollton defeated White Hall North Greene 13-0.

SOFTBALL

NASHVILLE 15, COLLINSVILLE 8: An eight run second inning, combined with a three run fifth, helped give Nashville the win over visiting Collinsville on Memorial Day.

Riley Doyle had three hits and two RBIs for the Hookahs, while Beryl Anderson had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs, Riley Simpson had two hits, Brianna Welles had a hit and drove home a pair of runs, Lexi Rafalowski and Mackenzie Young both had a hit and Kendra Butcher also had a RBI.

Butcher struck out six Hornet batters while in the circle for Collinsville.

The Kahoks are now 16-12 on the year.

BELLEVILLE EAST 14, GRANITE CITY 0: Belleville East scored in all five innings, including five in the first and four in third, in going on to the win over Granite City at George Sykes Field at Wilson Park.

Brooke Donohue had two hits for the Warriors, while Jasmine Turner had the only other hit on the day.

The Lancers are now 20-10, while Granite drops to 1-15.

CARROLLTON 14, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 0: Carrollton scored in every inning, including five runs in the second and three runs each in the first and fourth, in going on to the win over North Greene.

Sophie Pohlman had four hits and four RBIs for the Hawks, while Ava Uhles had three hits, including a homer, and five RBIs, Alayna Snyder had three hits and drove in a run, Layna Mullink and Hannah Rhoades each had two hits and a RBI, Ella Stumpf and Beclyn Pinkerton both had a pair of hits, Paige Henson had a hit and two RBIs and Lauren Walker also had a hit.

Korissa Woolsey and Cami Hunt had the Spartans' only hits on the day, while Kourtney Woolsey and Brittany Davidson each struck out one while in the circle.

Rhoades went all the way in the circle for Carrollton, allowing two hits while fanning four.

The Hawks are now 10-10.

In another game played on Memorial Day, Steeleville scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to defeat Valmeyer 3-2.

