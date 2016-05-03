BASEBALL

ALTON 8, WATERLOO GIBAULT 3: A seven-run second set the tone for Alton as the Redbirds defeated Waterloo Gibault 8-3 Monday in a non-conference game at Redbird Field.

Sam Ballard got the win for the Redbirds (18-7), throwing three innings and giving up three hits while striking out four. Devin Colley, Max Hunter, Steven Patten and Jon Witt also saw time on the mound for AHS.

Patten and Noah Rathgeb both had doubles and two RBIs to pace the Alton offense; Steven Ngyuen went 2-for-2 with a RBI on the day.

JERSEY 3, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Jacob Witt kept Civic Memorial's bats at bay in Jersey's key Mississippi Valley Conference win the Eagles at Jerseyville Monday, Witt allowing just five hits while fanning three as the Panthers blanked CM 3-0 to snap the Eagles' eight-game winning streak; the Panthers, behind Drake Kanallakan's pitching April 13, had shut out the Eagles in Bethalto.

The Panthers scored all the runs they would need in the bottom of the sixth; both Witt and Brandon Hampton had engaged in an entertaining pitcher's duel up to that point; Witt doubled to open the sixth and went to third on a Chace Tallman bunt single. Geoff Withers came into the game and gave up a single that brought home Witt and two wild pitches allowed two more runs to score.

Witt was 2-for-3 with two doubles for the Panthers (15-8 overall, 5-1 MVC), with Kanallakan going 1-for-3 with a RBI, Daniel Williams 1-for-2 with a RBI, Tallman 1-for-3 and James Holmes 1-for-2. Hampton was 2-for-3 for the Eagles (15-11-1 overall, 3-2 in the league), with John Whitworth, Corey Price and Caden Clark each having a hit.

The Eagles host Highland while the Panthers host Waterloo in league games Wednesday.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 8, MOUNT OLIVE 7: A seventh-inning passed ball brought John Blanchard home with the winning run as Marquette Catholic took an 8-7 Prairie State Conference win over Mount Olive at Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field Monday.

Jacob File, Zach Weinman and Jayce Maag each had two hits for the Explorers (10-11 overall, 3-1 PSC). Liam Maher got the win in relief, throwing two scoreless innings and striking out three while giving up a hit.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 10, ROXANA 3: East Alton-Wood River broke open a tight game with three runs in the sixth and five more in the seventh to upend backyard rival Roxana 10-3 at Roxana Park Monday.

Blake Marks got the win for the Oilers, fanning eight and scattering seven hits; Logan Presley took the loss for the Shells, conceding three hits.

Zaide Wilson and Luke Wells each had two RBIs for EAWR (11-15), with Bryce Bazzel scoring three runs and adding an RBI while Luke Westbrook had three runs scored. Billy Mathis and Austin Presley had RBIs for the Shells (10-16) with Sam Mosby having a 2-for-2 day at the plate.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 11, PAYSON-SEYMOUR 1 (5 INNINGS): Mitch Bick went 3-for-3 with two RBIs as Hardin-Calhoun took an 11-1, five-inning win over Payson-Seymour at home Monday.

The Warriors (14-11) scored four times in the second and fifth innings to go with three in the fourth to short-game Payson.

Easton Clark was 1-for-3 with two RBIs for the Warriors, with Wes Klocke going 1-for-4 with four RBIs, Damian Pohlman 1-for-2, Gunner Armbruster 1-for-3, Conner Gilman 1-for-3 with a double and Brandon Baalman 1-for-3.

Pohlman went all five innings for the win, no-hitting Payson while fanning eight. Calhoun was scheduled to take on West Central Tuesday.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 10-5, ROXANA 8-4 (FIRST GAME 8 INNINGS, SECOND GAME 5 INNINGS): Roxana scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings, but East Alton-Wood River scored twice in the top of the eighth, then scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to come away with a Monday doubleheader sweep of backyard rival Roxana at Roxana Park; the Oilers won the opener 10-8 and the nightcap 5-4.

Courtney Beneke was 1-for-3 with a RBI and two runs scored for the Oilers in the opener, with Haley Shewmake going 3-for-5 with two runs scored, Carly Campbell 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, Emme Flanagan 2-for-5 with two RBIs, Rebecca Null 1-for-3, Heather Martin 1-for-3 with a RBI and run scored, Ashley Knight 2-for-3 with a RBI and three runs scored and Thresa Hand had a run scored.

Shelby Jackson went 3-for-5 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored for the Shells, with Abigail Stalhut 3-for-5 with a triple, RBI and four runs scored, Ashly Betts 1-for-5 with a RBI, Sam Sherer 2-for-4 with a run scored, Alexis Counts a RBI, Lindsay Scroggins 1-for-5 with a run scored and L. Paen a run scored.

Both pitchers went the distance; Morgan Moxey got the win, giving up six earned runs on 10 hits while striking out seven. Phoebe Booher conceded eight earned runs on 12 hits while fanning five.

Beneke was 1-for-1 with a homer in the nightcap for the Oilers with a RBI and run scored; Campbell was 2-for-3 with a triple, RBI and run scored, Flanagan 1-for-2 with a double, RBI and run scored, Hand 1-for-1 and Caitlin LeMond two runs scored. Stalhut went 1-for-3 with two runs scored for the Shells, with Stumpf 1-for-2 with a run scored, Abby Palen 1-for-3, Counts 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, Stangler 1-for-2 and L. Palen 1-for-2.

Null got the win for EAWR, giving up an earned run on five hits while fanning four; Stangler took the loss, conceding four earned runs on six hits while dismissing one by strikeout.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 11, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 1 (5 INNINGS): A six-run third inning helped Marquette Catholic to an 11-1, five-inning Prairie State Conference win over Metro East Lutheran at Gordon Moore Park in Alton Monday.

Miranda Schroeder went 3-for-3 with a double for the Explorers while driving in three runs and scoring one; Katelyn Fitzgerald went 1-for-3 with a triple, RBI and run scored, Emma Taylor 2-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored, Sam Harshbarger 2-for-3 with two runs scored, Cayli Shinstock 1-for-2 with a RBI and run scored, Melissa Lurkins 2-for-3 with a run scored, Mera Parker 3-for-3 with a RBI and two runs scored and Grace Frost had a RBI.

Sami Kasting, Amber Kepler and Rachel Calvert had hits for the Knights; Cierra Frields took the loss for MEL, giving up 11 earned runs on 14 hits while striking out two. Shinstock got the win, giving up an earned run on three hits while fanning one.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 10, PAYSON-SEYMOUR 0 (5 INNNGS): Grace Baalman fired a five-inning no-hitter on Payson-Seymour as the Warriors (27-2) took a 10-0 win. Baalman struck out 15 in getting the victory.

Grace Baalman also went 2-for-3 with two doubles for Calhoun; Abby Baalman had two runs scored in a 3-for-4 day, Madison Lehr doubled twice, Kassidy Klocke drove in four runs and Junie Zirklebach had two RBIs.

JERSEY 19, CIVIC MEMORIAL 6 (6 INNINGS): A 10-run sixth inning gave Jersey a 19-6 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Civic Memorial Monday.

The Eagles fell to 9-8 overall, 1-2 in the MVC with the loss. Kalyn Harr and Isabella Roberts each had two hits for CM, with Kaitlynn Wrenn taking the loss.

GIRLS SOCCER

ROXANA 3, HILLSBORO 1: Emma Lucas found the back of the net three times as Roxana defeated Hillsboro 3-1 in a South Central Conference match at Hillsboro Monday.

Lucas scored in the 32nd, 47th and 52nd minutes to put the Shells at 9-4-2 overall, 4-3 in the SCC. Mykala Rosales, Britney Alexander and Abby Kurth all had assists on the Shell goals.

Braeden Lackey had five saves to get the win.

BELLEVILLE EAST 5, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1: Marquette scored in the first half, but it wasn't enough as Belleville East defeated the Explorers 5-1 in a non-conference match Monday.

The Explorers fell to 9-7-3 on the year; they're scheduled to host Granite City in a Tuesday evening match.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2, BEARDSTOWN 0: Kayla Hewitt scored both goals as East Alton-Wood River improved to 2-10-1 on the year with a 2-0 win over Beardstown Monday.

Emily Sidwell had an assist for the Oilers; Becca Richards had six saves in recording the clean sheet.

GILLESPIE 2, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 1: Rachel Kassing had the lone goal for McGivney Catholic as the Griffins fell to 4-11 with a 2-1 loss to Gillespie Monday.

Megan Schilly had the assist on the Kassing goal.

