GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

COLUMBIA 25-29, ALTON 15-27: Alton opened its girls volleyball season with a strong effort but dropped a 25-15, 29-27 decision to Columbia at home Monday evening.

A series of Eagle runs on serve helped give Columbia the win in the opening game but the Redbirds battled back in the second game and gave the Eagles all they could handle before falling.

Savannah Fisher and Jada Green each had six kills and two blocks on the night for the Redbirds. Freshman Calista Cox had several defensive saves in the match.

BOYS SOCCER

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 4, GILLESPIE 1: Metro East Lutheran got out of the gate quickly and defeated Gillespie 4-1 to open the season in style at home Monday.

Richard Papka opened the scoring in the ninth minute for the Knights, with Kedric Norwood (near the hour), Joseph Norwood (on a 16th-minute penalty kick) and Richard Jones (in the 73rd minute) also goaling for MEL. The Miners' only goal came off a 14th-minute PK.

MEL takes on Waterloo Gibault in a 5:30 p.m. Tuesday match that will be played at Southwestern Illinois College.

COLLINSVILLE 5, MARQUETTE 0: A second-half own-goal by Marquette helped ignite a Collinsville run as the Kahoks took a season-opening 5-0 win over the Explorers at Kahok Stadium in Collinsville Monday night.

The own-goal came in the 52nd minute off a miscue on a Kahok restart.

Austin Reineger, Luis DeAnda and Eric Tejada (who scored twice) had goals for Collinsville.

The Explorers return to the pitch with a match in the St. Anthony's Tournament in Effingham Friday.

ROXANA 1, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0 (SHOOTOUT): Dylan Klunk opened his freshman season for Roxana with a penalty-kick goal in a shootout to give the Shells a 1-0 win over Civic Memorial at Wood River Soccer Park Monday evening.

The two sides could not find the back of the net in the regulation 80-minute match and went to the shootout to decide the winner. Both teams converted four of five PKs in the shootout before going to sudden-death PKs, where Klunk scored to give the Shells the win.

Austin Presley got the clean sheet for the Shells, while Eagle netminder Jacoby Robinson had 10 saves.

CARLINVILLE 5, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1: Zach Schmidt's second-half hat trick helped pace Carlinville to a 5-1 win over Piasa Southwestern in both teams' season-openers Monday.

An Austin Selvag goal in the first half gave the Piasa Birds the halftime lead before the Cavaliers took charge in the second half.

Schmidt also had a pair of assists for the Cavs, while Koltan Page added a pair of goals and Matt Schmidt two assists.

BOYS GOLF

EDWARDSVILLE WINS IN QUINCY: Justin Hemmings' 4-over 75, good for second place overall, helped pace Edwardsville to the team title in the Quincy Invitational boys golf tournament Saturday.

The Tigers shot a five-player 399 to top the second-place Blue Devils, who had a team 410. Centralia was third at 411, Waterloo fourth at 421 and Pekin fifth at 423. Alton finished 15th in the team standings with a 499. Austin Braud of Rock Island took medalist honors with a 2-over 73 on the par-71, 6,400-yard layout.

Ben Tyrell, Luke Babington and Tanner White each had 9-over 80s for EHS, while Cale Ambuhel had a 13-over 84.

Edwardsville returns to action Wednesday with a match against Collinsville at Arlington Greens Golf Course.

CM DEFEATS ROXANA, EA-WR: Alec Hilliard shot a 4-over 41 over nine holes to take medalist honors at Civic Memorial defeated Roxana and East Alton-Wood River in a triangular golf match at Spencer T. Oiln Golf Course in Alton Monday.

The Eagles fired a team 184 to top the Shells, who had a 211, and the Oilers, who had a 215.

Zach Carlisle had a 5-over 42 on the par-36, 3,207-yard layout to lead Roxana, while Drew Sobol had a 6-over 43 to pace EA-WR.

GIRLS GOLF

MARQUETTE 182, ALTON 219: Brittany Barta fired a 4-over 41 on the par-36, 3,207 Spencer T. Olin golf course Monday to lead Marquette to a 182-219 win over crosstown rival Alton in a girls golf dual match Monday.

Ellie Kane fired a 43 for the Explorers, with Carlee Cronin and Lauren Walsh each adding 49s.

Annie Maynard led the Redbirds with a 17-over 53, with Jenna Fleming shooting 54, Addison Gregory a 55 and Morgan Bemis a 57.

Saturday, the Explorers finished sixth in the rain-shortened Sages State Preview Tournament in Decatur; Monticello High School was the host school for the event. They were 77-over par as a team in the tournament, which saw 15 of the 18 holes played before rain forced the end of the event.

Cronin led the Explorers with a 7-over score, with Barta 21-over, Walsh 31-over, Kane 17-over and Maddie Connors and Claire Dalton each 30-over.

Rochester, at 47-over, took the team title, with Rochester's Morgan Savage taking medalist honors at 1-over.

EDWARDSVILLE 162, COLLINSVILLE 190: Sam Doak carded a 2-over 38 over the par-36, 2,829-yard Oak Brook Golf Club layout to lead Edwardsville to a 162-190 win over Southwestern Conference rival Collinsville in a dual meet Monday.

Kayla Weinach had birdies on both par-5s to shoot a 5-over 41, while Paige Hamel also shot 41 and Addy Zeller had a 42 to lead Edwardsville. Collinsville was led by Sidney Bost, who had a 7-over 43; no other Kahok carded lower than 46.

WARRIORS TAKE TRIANGULAR: Andrea Mellenthin medaled with a 42, but it wasn't enough as Granite City emerged victorious in a triangular match at Wood River's Belk Park Monday.

The Warriors shot a team 186 to defeat the Shells, who had 204, and Litchfield, who fired a team 238.

