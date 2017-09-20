BOYS SOCCER

ALTON 5, TROY (MO.) BUCHANAN 1: Alton got off to a fast start and defeated Troy Buchanan in the Redbirds' first match of the CYC/Bob Guelker Tournament's Sullivan Division at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo., Tuesday.

Alton improved to 8-4 on the year with the win.

Jake Lombardi, Blake Dunse, Colin Lombardi, Michael Stark and Jaden Singleton had goals for the Redbirds in the match; AHS travels to Bayless, Mo., for a group-play match at 4:15 p.m. today.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2, FOX (ARNOLD, MO) 0: Chris Hartrich and Aaron Boulch scored as Marquette Catholic blanked Fox of Arnold, Mo., 2-0 in a Sullivan Division group match of the CYC/Bob Guelker tournament at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo., Tuesday. The Explorers went to 7-4-2 on the season.

Marquette takes on Wentzville, Mo., Liberty in Wentzville at 6:30 p.m. today as group play continues.

TRENTON WESCLIN 2, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0: Trent Calvert and Cameron Harbour each scored for Trenton Wesclin as the Warriors threw a 2-0 shutout on Metro East Luthean in Edwardsville Tuesday; the Knights fell to 3-10 on the year while the Warriors went to 5-6-1.

Next up for the Knights is a 5 p.m. Thursday match on the road at North Mac.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 10, ROXANA 0: Three players each had two goals each as Civic Memorial defeated Roxana 10-0 at Bethalto Sports Complex Tuesday. CM went to 6-9 on the year, while Roxana tumbled to 2-7.

Kameron Denney, Mikey Stevenson and Nic Vaughn each scored twice for the Eagles, while Jason Brown, Parker Calvin, Keante Hardimon and Jayden Serafini also goaled for CM. Hudson Brown and Jacob Curvey shared the clean sheet.

The Eagles host Springfield Southeast at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, while Roxana meets up with Pana on the road at 5 p.m. Thursday.

CARLYLE 2, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: East Alton-Wood River fell to 6-8 on the year as the Oilers dropped a 2-1 decision to Carlyle at Wood River Soccer Park Tuesday.

Ethan Moore had the Oilers' only goal of the day; EAWR hosts McGivney Catholic at 4:30 p.m. today.

HIGHLAND 4, JERSEY 2: Wes McMillian had a brace (two goals) for Highland as the Bulldogs downed Jersey 4-2 at Highland's Glik Park in a Mississippi Valley Conference match Tuesday. The Panthers fell to 8-4 overall, 0-4 in the MVC; the Bulldogs improved to 4-8-1 overall, 2-3 in the league.

David Rogers and Logan Simpson each had goals for JCHS; Coby Gibson took the loss in goal; Jersey hosts Piasa Southwestern at 5 p.m. Thursday.

WENTZVILLE (MO.) TIMBERLAND 3, TRIAD 2: Drew Domalewski had a brace for Wentzville Timberland as the Wolves downed Triad 3-2 in Troy Tuesday; the Knights fell to 6-8-1 on the, while the Wolves went to 7-5-3.

Jaden Deatherage and Lucas Howard goaled for Triad; Reiss Naylor took the loss in goal for the Knights, who next meet up with Columbia on the road at 7:30 p.m. today.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF 25-12-27, EDWARDSVILLE 20-25-25: Belleville Althoff defeated Edwardsville 25-20, 12-25, 27-25 in a non-conference match in Belleville Tuesday night. The Tigers fell to 10-4 on the year, while the Crusaders remained undefeated at 18-0.

Rachel Verdun led the Tigers with 16 points on serve with three aces and Megan Woll had nine points with an ace; Verdun also had 30 assists on the night while Rachel Pranger had 14 kills and five blocks with Kate Martin adding eight kills and four blocks.

The Tigers travel to East St. Louis for a 4:30 p.m. Southwestern Conference match Thursday.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 26-23-30, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 24-25-28: Lexy Hall had 15 points on serve with six aces, six kills and two blocks as Piasa Southwestern downed Metro East Lutheran 26-24, 23-25, 30-28 in a non-conference match in Brighton Tuesday night.

The Piasa Birds improved to 3-14 on the season, while the Knights fell to 5-15.

Abbey Burns had 23 digs and six points for Southwestern, while Bri Roloff had seven points and three aces, 19 assists and 11 digs, Mayci Wilderman 16 digs and seven points and Karlee Paslay 10 digs and five kills. For the Knights, Sidney Vetter had 37 assists, Alaina Bozarth 10 points, 13 kills and five aces, Kate Weber nine kills and Emily Schwarz 22 digs.

MEL travels to Bunker Hill for a 6 p.m. Thursday match against the Minutemaids while Piasa is at Roxana at 6 p.m. Sept. 26.

HIGHLAND 25-25, JERSEY 17-11: Mississippi Valley Conference-leading Highland swept Jersey 25-17, 25-11 in Highland Tuesday night. The Panthers fell to 5-12 overall, 0-3 in the MVC; the Bulldogs improved to 12-3-1 overall, 3-0 in the league.

Hannah Jones had seven blocks for the Panthers while Maddie Carpenter had five points from serve with an ace, Samantha Ayers had three assists and Faith Franke three kills and five blocks. The Panthers next take on Triad at home in a 5 p.m. Thursday league match.

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 25-25, BARAT ACADEMY 14-11: Claire McKee led he way for McGivney Catholic with a 12-assist, five-kill, four-ace night as the Griffins swetp Barat Academy of St. Louis 25-14, 25-11 at home Tuesday night to go to 6-9 on the year.

Mariah Starns and Emma Diest each had four kills on the night for McGivney, who next takes on East Alton-Wood River at 6 p.m. Thursday.

GIRLS GOLF

MARQUETTE TAKES TWO WINS: Ellie Kane shot a 4-over 40 to earn the day's medalist honors as Marquette Catholic defeated Highland 177-193 in a non-conference match as the par-36 Spencer T. Olin course at Alton's Gordon Moore Park Monday.

Lauren Walsh carded a 5-over 41 for the Explorers, Annie Kane a 10-over 46 and Katy Kratschmer a 14-over 50; Highland was led by Gabi Berolath's 6-over 42.

Tuesday, the Explorers defeated Columbia and Hillsboro in a triangular at the par-36 Woodlands course in Godfrey; Litchfield also took part, but had two players withdraw, keeping the Purple Panthers from registering a team score. Marquette fired a team 179, the Eagles a team 190 and the Hilltoppers a team 250.

Walsh and Ellie Kane each had 7-over 43s to share medalist honors; Annie Kane shot an 8-over 44 and Sarah Gratton had a 13-over 49. Zoe Menje led Columbia with a 10-over 46, Tess Sadoff had a 15-over 51 to lead Hillsboro.

The Explorers host Edwardsville at 4 p.m. Monday at Spencer T. Olin.

EDWARDSVILLE 151, GRANITE CITY 207: Paige Hamel's 2-over 37 led Edwardsville in a 151-207 Southwestern Conference win over Granite City at the par-35 Legacy Golf Course in Pontoon Beach Tuesday.

Sydney Sahuri, Addy Zellar and Riley Burns all turned in 3-over 38s for the Tigers. The Tigers meet up with Belleville West at The Orchards in Belleville at 3:30 p.m. today.

