TUESDAY

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

ALTON 25-25, RIVERVIEW GARDENS 5-10: Alton reached the 20-win mark for the second year in a row – the first time the program has accomplished that achievement – with a 25-5, 25-10 win over Riverview Gardens on the road Tuesday.

The Redbirds won 25 games last season. They were scheduled to wrap up a north St. Louis County swing at Hazelwood Central Thursday.

MARQUETTE 25-25, MOUNT OLIVE 18-18: Brittany Pace had six blocks, three kills and seven points on serve and Andria Pace added a pair of blocks, four kills, three aces and 10 points as Marquette went to 3-0 in the Prairie State Conference with a 25-18, 25-18 win at Mount Olive.

The Wildcats had entered the match with a 12-2 overall mark and a win earlier in the season over the Explorers at the Roxana Tournament.

Kate Cogan added six kills, with Anna Daughtery having five kills (all in Game 2), Laura Hamilton 14 digs, Carly Vitale 11 digs, Michelle Cameron four blocks, three kills and seven points and Marissa Nosco 20 assists and five points.

ROXANA 25-25, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 23-14: Niah Bevolo's seven assists and four digs and Brittany Alexander's four points from serve helped Roxana down Piasa Southwestern 25-23, 25-14 in a South Central Conference match Tuesday.

Taylor Westfall had five kills and 17 digs for the Shells (7-12 overall, 2-4 SCC), with Kara Meyer having two kills and seven digs, Abby Palen two kills, a block and three digs, Keely Reardon eight digs and Braeden Lackey seven points, two aces and seven digs.

The Piasa Birds (12-5-3 overall, 6-1 SCC) were led by Stephanie Korte's 14 assists, 10 points and five aces, with Madison Greeling adding nine kills, six points and 21 digs and Jenna Moore four kills.

FIELD HOCKEY

PARKWAY SOUTH 4, MARQUETTE 0: Parkway South grabbed a 2-0 lead at the half and went on to defeat Marquette 4-0 in Ballwin, Mo., Tuesday.

The Explorers fell to 2-10 on the year, while the Patriots went to 11-2.

KIRKWOOD 1, EDWARDSVILLE 0: Delayne Ivanowski scored the match's only goal as Kirkwood downed Edwardsville 1-0 Tuesday at Kirkwood.

The Tigers fell to 5-8 with the loss; the Pioneers went to 8-3.

GIRLS GOLF

SHELLS FINISH THIRD IN SCC TOURNEY: Roxana's Andrea Mellenthin and Bailey Sharpmack fired 15-over 85s to tie Hillsboro's Lindsay Storm for medalist honors at the South Central Conference Girls Golf Championship Tuesday at Litchfield Country Club.

The Hilltoppers carded a team 388 to take the team title, with Greenville finishing second at 404. The Shells were third with a 407, followed by Pana (416), Staunton (417), host Litchfield (418) and Carlinville (435).

Ali Hurley of Carlinville took fourth at 22-over 92 over the par-70 course.

GIRLS TENNIS

ROXANA 8, JERSEY 0: Roxana swept the singles matches and two of the three doubles matches played in a non-conference meet Tuesday.

The suspended doubles match was scheduled to be finished Thursday; Anne Snyders and Ashton Tewell held a 1-0, 4-3 lead in the second set when play was halted.

In completed matches, Sydney Owsley defeated Maddie Bugger; Anna Ballard defeated Snyders; Georgia Ballard defeated Tewell; Haley Milazzo defeated Haelie Teppen; and Annie Myers defeated Chelsea Maag in singles play. Owsley/Milazzo downed Bugger/Tepen and Sara Kreutztrager/Myers defeated Baylie Benton/Abbi Spencer in doubles.

MARQUETTE 8, GREENVILLE 1: Shelby Jones, Adri Ventmiglia, Anne Tassinari, Maddie Joehl and Katie Ventmiglia all won singles matches as Marquette went on to defeat Greenville 8-1 in a non-conference meet Tuesday.

The Explorers swept all three doubles flights to run out winners; they moved to 11-3 on the season.

BOYS SOCCER

MARQUETTE 4, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 0: Three second-half goals helped Marquette take a 4-0 win over Fr. McGivney Catholic at Gordon Moore Park Tuesday.

Adam Hammond, Chris Hartrich and Zach Weinman all had goals for the Explorers, who went to 7-5-3 on the year.

Brandon Sanfillippo recorded the clean sheet for Marquette.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 5, NORTH COUNTY TECH 0: David Barrett had two goals and Nick Barrett recorded the clean sheet as East Alton-Wood River downed North County Tech 5-0 in Florissant, Mo., Tuesday.

Vincent Baldaino, Luke Sims and Josh Turner also goaled for the Oilers, who won for the seventh time in their last eight matches and went to 11-3-1 for the year.

Zac Lafferty added three assists for EA-WR.

Article continues after sponsor message

COLLINSVILLE 2, GRANITE CITY 1 (EXTRA TIME): Logan Whitehead got the game-winning goal for Collinsville as the Kahoks defeated Granite City 2-1 in extra time at Gene Baker Field Tuesday.

Nick Suria also scored for Collinsville; Sam Ortiz had the only Warrior goal.

Granite fell to 2-9-3 on the year; Collinsville went to 11-2-1.

HIGHLAND 6, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Four goals in the final four minutes of the match gave Highland a 6-0 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Civic Memorial in Highland Tuesday.

The Bulldogs held a 2-0 lead at the half and took their mark to 6-7 on the year; the Eagles fell to 2-12. Evan Herman and Brent Rapien each had two goals, with Herman adding three assists.

The Eagles' Jacoby Robinson had 25 saves in goal.

WATERLOO 3, JERSEY 1: Clay Metz scored twice for Waterloo as the Bulldogs defeated Jersey 3-1 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match in Waterloo Tuesday.

The Panthers fell to 11-3 on the year; Waterloo went to 15-2-1.

PANA 2, ROXANA 1: Pana managed to squeeze by visiting Roxana 2-1 in a South Central Conference match Tuesday.

The Shells fell to 5-7-1 on the year.

WEDNESDAY

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 25-25, NORTH GREENE 11-8: Sydney White's 27-assist, 10-point night led Hardin-Calhoun to a 25-11, 25-8 Western Illinois Valley Conference win over North Greene in Hardin Wednesday night.

Emma Baalman had 11 kills for the Warriors (19-1 overall, 8-0 WIVC), with Kassidy Klocke adding eight kills and seven blocks and Grace Baalman eight kills and 13 points.

ROXANA TAKES THREE IN MORRISONVILLE: Roxana qualified for Saturday's final with three wins in the Mohawk Tournament in Morrisonville Wednesday night.

The Shells defeated the Jersey JV side 25-13, 25-14; Edinberg 25-12, 25-13; and Bunker Hill 25-17, 25-17.

Niah Bevolo had 18 points on serve, five aces, 35 assists and nine digs for the Shells in their three matches; Taylor Jackson had seven kills and six digs, Keely Reardon 12 kills, Kara Meyer six points, 13 kills and 24 points; Brittany Alexander 13 points, two aces, 11 assists and 3 digs; Abby Palen 21 points, four kills and 13 digs; Taylor Westfall 10 points, three aces, 16 kills and 16 digs; and Braden Lackey 18 points, seven aces, 14 kills, two blocks and nine digs.

The Shells will finish pool play against Mulberry Grove Saturday morning and then will play for the title at 2:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

GWILLIAM WINS MVC CROWN IN PLAYOFF: Civic Memorial's Sara Gwilliam tied Waterloo's Haley Faus, both shooting 3-over 75s, but Gwilliam parred the 18th hole in a playoff while Faus bogeyed to take medalist honors in the Mississippi Valley Conference Girls Golf Championship at the par-72 Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River Wednesday.

The Bulldogs, though, won the team title with a 378, with Triad taking second at 392, Highland 402, Mascoutah 417 and the Eagles 420. Jersey did not have enough golfers to field a team.

Isabella Roberts had a 93 to finish eighth individually; Carmen Phillips shot 102 abd Regan Walters 124 for CM.

GIRLS TENNIS

JERSEY 7, WATERLOO 2: Jersey won five of six singles matches and two of three doubles matches to take a 7-2 Mississippi Valley Conference win at home Wednesday.

Anne Snyders, Ashton Tewell, Haliea Tepen, Baylie Benton and Abbi Spencer won their singles matches, with Maddie Bugger/Tepen and Chelsea Maag/Alyssa Cannady taking doubles matches.

BOYS SOCCER

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 5, VALMEYER 0: Noah Landers' two goals gave Metro East Lutheran its fourth straight win and seventh win in their last eight matches with a 5-0 win over Valmeyer on the road Wednesday.

Joe Babcock, Noah Coddington and Nathan Partelow also goaled for the Knights, who went to 10-5 on the year.

Michael Harmon and Eric Jones shared the clean sheet for MEL.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2, HILLSBORO 1: Nick Barrett's five saves helped East Alton-Wood River to their fifth straight win and eight in their last nine matches as the Oilers dumped Hillsboro 2-1 on the road Wednesday.

Zac Lafferty and Jordan Schmidgall goaled for the Oilers, who went to 12-3-1 on the year with the win.

ROXANA 6, GILLESPIE 0: Roxana scored three times in each half to run out 6-0 winners over Gillespie at Wood River Soccer Park Wednesday.

The Shells went to 6-8-1 on the year, 3-4 in the South Central Conference; and meet backyard river East Alton-Wood River at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Area coaches and athletic directors are invited to submit their scores and results to Riverbender.com for inclusion in the daily sport roundup. You may e-mail your scores and results to Dan Brannan at danbrannan@riverbender.com or to Brent Feeney at BrentFeen16@yahoo.com; you may also submit your results to Feeney's Twitter feed, @RiverBrenter, or to Riverbender's Twitter feed, @RiverBenderNews, for inclusion.

More like this: