BOYS BASKETBALL

CENTRALIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

ALTON 76, MEMPHIS RALEIGH-EGYPT 40: Alton stormed out of the gates early Monday morning, scoring the game's first 16 points as the Redbirds advanced in the Centralia Holiday Tournament with a 76-40 win over Memphis Raleigh-Egypt in the tournament's opening game.

The Redbirds moved to 7-2 on the year and were set to meet Arlington, Tenn., in a midday quarterfinal match Tuesday. The tournament runs through Wednesday.

Tre Smtih and Jordan Golley each had 12 points to lead Alton, with Maurice Edwards and Marcus Latham each getting 11; in all, the Redbirds had 11 players on the scoresheet at the end of the game.

Chris Joyner led the Pharoahs with 22 points in falling to 1-9 on the year.

COLUMBIA-FREEBURG HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 71, LOVEJOY 26: Marquette Catholic bounced back from a Saturday loss to Triad with a 71-26 win over Lovejoy (Brooklyn) in the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament in Columbia Monday evening.

A 21-point second term run allowed the Explorers (7-3) to run out winners over the Wildcats (0-13).

Shandon Boone led Marquette with 31 points, with Ben Sebacher scoring eight points.

The Explorers were set to play the second-place team in Group B in a Silver Bracket semifinal match Tuesday afternoon. The final is set for Wednesday.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 75, LEBANON 34: Thirteen different players had points for Civic Memorial as they clinched their group in the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament Monday, the Eagles defeating Lebanon 75-34 to move into the Gold Bracket semifinals.

The Eagles (9-2), who won Group B, will take on Group C winner Triad in a Tuesday night semifinal; the final is set for Wednesday night.

CM led 25-10 at quarter time and 46-20 at the long break to run out winners.

David Lane led CM with 12 points, with Brett Lane adding nine and Justin Williams eight points and four steals.

FREEBURG 43, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 39: Co-host Freeburg managed to outscored Piasa Southwestern in the final term to score a 43-39 win in both teams' group-play finale at the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament Monday.

The loss put the Piasa Birds into the Silver Bracket, where they'll meet up with the Group A runner-up Tuesday afternoon.

Justin Bailey led the Birds (6-7) with 14 points, with Collin Baumgartner adding 11 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

BREESE MATER DEI HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

METRO EAST LUTHERAN WINS TWICE: Metro East Lutheran bounced back from a tough loss Saturday with a pair of wins in the Breese Mater Dei Holiday Tournament Monday, the Knights defeating Carlyle 73-59 Monday afternoon, then holding off Nashville 64-61 in the day's finale.

Teddy Fifer led the Knights (11-2) with 30 points against the Indians, with Kenrique Brown adding 13 and Jason Johnson 11. Tyler Seiver led Carlyle with 19 ponts, with Maverick Taylor adding 17.

Fifer then poured 27 points on the Hornets in the nightcap, with Jason Johnson adding 13 and Braden Woolsey nine.

MEL finishes group play with a clash against host Mater Dei at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

PRAIRIE FARMS COLLINSVILLE TOURNAMENT

GRANITE CITY 66, HAZELWOOD EAST 58: Kenny Berry's 20-point second half helped send Granite City to a 66-58 win over Hazelwood East in an opening-round match of the Prairie Farms Collinsville Holiday Tournament at Fletcher Gym Monday night.

The win put the Warriors (6-3) into a Tuesday afternoon quarterfinal match against top-seeded Belleville Althoff, who defeated Urbana 97-56.

Berry ended up with 28 points for Granite, who also got 19 points and 10 rebounds from Tra Allen; Ron Allen added nine points for the Warriors.

A win against the Crusaders would put the Warriors into a semifinal game, set for 8 p.m. Tuesday; a loss would send them to a 9:30 p.m. Tuesday game.

EFFINGHAM-TEUTOPOLIS HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

PANTHERS DROP PAIR: Jersey's boys basketballers dropped a pair of decisions in the opening day of the Effingham-Teutopolis Holiday Tournament Monday, the Panthers falling to Chicago Brooks Academy 53-37 and the co-host Flaming Hearts 46-39.

The Panthers fell to 5-6 on the year with the pair of losses.

Zac Ridenhour led Jersey with a 17-point effort against the Hearts.

Jersey's next opponent is to be determined.

PICKNEYVILLE DUSTER THOMAS HOOPS CLASSIC

Article continues after sponsor message

ROXANA SPLITS ON OPENING DAY: Roxana gained a split on the first day of the Duster Thomas Hoops Classic in Pickneyville Monday.

The Shells defeated Red Bud 58-44, but fell to the host Panthers 52-37 in their nightcap.

The Shells went to 8-4 on the year and were set to play the Group B runner-up in a Silver Pool semifinal Tuesday morning. The Shells were scheduled for 4 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. finale Tuesday, depending on the result of the Tuesday morning clash.

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

BUNKER HILL 60, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 50: Blake Marks had 32 points – 26 in the first half – but East Alton-Wood River dropped a 60-50 decision to Bunker Hill in the Carlinville Holiday Tournament Monday.

The Oilers fell to 4-7 overall and were to take on Mount Olive in their group-play finale Tuesday afternoon.

Hunter Hall had seven points for EA-WR; Stormmy Coffman and Dane Sellers led the Minutemen with 18 points each.

WAVERLY HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

PAWNEE 58, CARROLLTON 50: A seven-point run to start the second half was enough for Pawnee to undo Carrollton in a Waverly Holiday Tournament quarterfinal match Monday, the Indians advancing with a 58-50 win over the Hawks.

The loss sent the Hawks into a Tuesday morning game; a loss in that game would eliminate Carrollton, while a win would put them into the fifth-place match at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

STATE FARM HOLIDAY HOOPS INVITATIONAL

JEFFERSON CITY 38, ALTON 24: Jefferson City posted a first-term shutout and held off a comeback try by Alton in a 38-24 Jays win over the Redbirds in an opening-round match of the State Farm Holiday Hoops Invitational in Jefferson City, Mo., Monday.

“For whatever reason, we came out not ready to go in the first quarter,” said Redbird coach Bob Rickman. “We dug a huge hole and then just played even with them the last three quarters.

“We made a few good runs, had a solid second quarter, but when you have to play from behind, the pressure stays on you. When you miss as many free throws as we did and get behind like that, it is hard to win against really good teams.”

LaJarvia Brown led Alton (1-9) with 13 points, including a 5-for-7 performance from the line; as a team, the Redbirds shot 8-for-20 from the line. Megan Foster led the Jays (8-2) with 12 points, with Caitlin Anderson adding 11.

The Redbirds were set to meet Eureka in a consolation-bracket semifinal Tuesday afternoon.

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

BUNKER HILL 40, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 37 (OT): Bunker Hill made up a five-point deficit at three-quarter time to force overtime, then went on to down East Alton-Wood River 40-37 in the Carlinville Holiday Tournament Monday afternoon.

Carly Campbell led the Oilers with 17 points, with Courtney Beneke adding 10.

Ashley Dey led the Minutemaids with 22 points, including 14 in the final term and in extra time.

The Oilers were scheduled to play Nokomis in their group-play finale Tuesday afternoon.

TRI-CITY-SANGAMON VALLEY HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

ROXANA 40, SPRINGFIELD LUTHERAN 10: Abby Palen's 11 points helped pace Roxana to a 40-10 win over Springfield Lutheran in the Tri-City-Sangamon Valley tournament Monday.

Hannah Rexford and Sara Kreutztrager each had nine points for the Shells, who went to 8-6 on the year with the win.

The tournament was slated to continue Tuesday.

MVCHA HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 8, BELLEVILLE 2: A pair of Tyler Schaeffer goals helped Edwardsville take its Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association record to 13-0 on the year with an 8-2 win over Belleville at East Alton Ice Arena Monday night.

The Tigers scored five times in the opening period and ran out winners.

In addition to Schaeffer, goals came from Rory Margherio, Trevor Henson, Christian Blandina, Carson Lewis, Stanley Lucas and John Paul Krekovich.

Edwardsville was scheduled to meet Columbia at East Alton Tuesday night.

BETHALTO 3, COLUMBIA 2: Jayden Kahl scored with two seconds left to give Bethalto a stunning 3-2 win over Columbia in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game at East Alton Ice Arena Monday night.

Columbia had tied the game with 47 seconds left on Blake Bulger's second goal of the game, setting up Kahl's game-winner.

Joe Watson and Michael Dixon also goaled for Bethalto, who went to 6-8 on the year; Columbia fell to 11-2-1.

Alec Hilliard had 21 saves for Bethalto.

More like this: