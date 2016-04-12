GIRLS SOCCER

BELLEVILLE EAST 1, ALTON 0: A Lauren Bushour goal in the second half sent Alton to a 1-0 loss to Belleville East Monday in a Southwestern Conference match moved from Piasa Motor Fuels Field to East's grounds because of heavy rains Sunday and Monday morning.

Bushour's goal came from a Julia Moran assist; the loss dropped the Redbirds to 9-2-2 overall and 0-1-1 in the SWC; the Lancers went to 7-4 overall, 1-3 in the league.

The Redbirds are slated to host co-SWC leader Collinsville at Piasa Field at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

EDWARDSVILLE 1, TRIAD 0: Ashlin West scored the match-winner in the 77th minute as Edwardsville downed Triad 1-0 in a non-conference match at Tiger Stadium Monday.

West scored off a feed from Abby Crabtree in the late going to give the Tigers their sixth win on the trot and raise their record to 9-2-1 on the season. The Knights had earlier defeated EHS in the season-opening Girls Metro Cup tournament.

Edwardsville is slated to host Belleville Althoff in a match this evening; kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m.

LITCHFIELD 11, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0: Litchfield goaled seven times in the first half and defeated visiting Metro East Lutheran 11-0 in a non-conference match Monday.

The Knights fell to 0-7 on the year with the loss.

MASCOUTAH 3, JERSEY 0: Three second-half goals sent Mascoutah to a 3-0 win over Jersey in a Mississippi Valley Conference match in Mascoutah Monday.

The Indians scored near the hour and in the 61st and 67th minutes; Mascoutah outshot the Panthers 8-2, while Jersey had 17 fouls called against them to the Indians' 8. There were no bookings or sending offs in the match.

The Panthers fell to 2-6 overall, 0-3 in the MVC.

WATERLOO 6, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Waterloo got out to a 4-0 lead at the break and went on to blank Civic Memorial 6-0 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match at Bethalto Sports Complex Monday.

The Bulldogs haven't lost since dropping back-to-back decisions in the Girls Metro Cup to open the season; they went to 7-2-2 overall, 5-1-1 in the league. The Eagles fell to 3-6-2 overall, 0-4-1 in the MVC.

ROXANA 0, GILLESPIE 0: Roxana and Gillespie battled to a scoreless draw in a South Central Conference match in Gillespie Monday.

The Shells went to 6-2-2 on the year, the Miners 4-5-1.

BASEBALL

CARLYLE 7, ALTON 4: A five-run fourth led Carlyle to a 7-4 non-conference win over Alton at GCS Ballpark in Sauget Monday night.

The Indians bounced back from 2-0 and 3-2 Redbird leads to move to 15-1 on the year; Alton fell to 10-4.

Mikey Hampton and Steven Pattan each had a pair of hits and a RBI for the Redbirds; Devin Colley also had two hits, with Patten and Robbie Taul each tripling and Steven Nguyen stroking a double. Adam Alexander had two hits for the Indians, while Ricky Huge drove in a pair of runs.

Sam Ballard conceded four runs on three hits while fanning seven in taking the loss.

The Redbirds are slated to play Collinsville in their inaugural home game at AHS' new baseball facility at 4:30 p.m. today.

BOYS TENNIS

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 8, HILLSBORO 1: Marquette Catholic won all but one singles flight and swept the doubles on their way to an 8-1 win over Hillsboro Monday.

John Claywell, Daniel McCluskey, Joe Segeneri, Peter Wendel and Alex Cousley all won their singles matches, with the doubles teams of Claywell/Segeneri, McCluskey/Nathan Walters and Wendel/Cousley swept their matches.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF 27-25, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 25-23: Metro East Lutheran lost an eight-point opening-game lead to Belleville Althoff and the Crusaders rode the momentum to a 27-25, 25-23 win over the Knights at Hooks Gym in Edwardsville Monday evening.

The Knights finished fifth in Saturday's Rockwood Summit tournament in St. Louis County; they fell to 6-5 on the year with the loss. The Crusaders took their record to 3-1 and will take on the Knights again in Edwardsville as part of a weekend round-robin event.

A.J. Rivsay had 19 assists for the Knights in the match, with Stephen Korte contributing 16 digs and eight kills while Nathan Partelow had five kills; Braden Woolsey had six blocks for MEL, who hosts Duschene of St. Charles County at 6 p.m. Thursday.

