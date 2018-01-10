TUESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

EAST ST. LOUIS 69, ALTON 61: Alton played their first game since Kevin Caldwell went down with an ankle injury and dropped their fourth straight game to East St. Louis, playing its second game under new coach Mark Chambers, by a 69-61 count in East St. Louis Tuesday.

The Redbirds went to 9-5 overall, 5-2 in the SWC, while the Flyers improved to 8-7, 3-4 in the league.

Terrence Hargrove led the Flyers with a 22-point night while Joe Reece added 16 on the night; the Redbirds were led by Josh Rivers' 21 points and Malik Smith's 19 points.

The Redbirds travel to Edwardsville for a boys-girls doubleheader beginning at 6 p.m. Friday as part of a SWC Mega Night event.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 73, BUNKER HILL 28: Marquette Catholic held leads of 30-0 at quarter time and 50-6 at halftime as the Explorers scored a 73-28 win over the Minutemen at Bunker Hill's Hlafka Hall Tuesday night. Marquette improved to 16-0 overall, 4-0 in the Prairie State Conference, while the Minutemen fell to 1-13 overall, 0-3 in the league.

Jacob Weidner led the Minutemen with 13 points on the night.

LITCHFIELD 40, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 34 (OT): Litchfield found a way to get past East Alton-Wood River Tuesday night, taking a 40-34 overtime win over the Oilers to go to 8-7 on the year; EAWR went to 5-10 on the season with the loss.

COLLINSVILLE 42, TRIAD 40: Keydrian Jones put in 18 points as Collinsville edged Triad 42-40 in Troy Monday night; the Knights fell to 8-8 on the year, while the Kahoks went to 10-6.

Marshall Harrison added 10 points for the Kahoks; Beau Barbour led the Knights with 21 points on the night.

BRUSSELS 49, JACKSONVILLE ISD 16: Brussels grabbed a 25-8 halftime lead on Jacksonville's Illinois School for the Deaf en route to a 49-16 win Tuesday night.

WATERLOO GIBAULT 49, ROXANA 25: Gavin Huffman led Roxana with 12 points, with Jacob Conway scoring nine, as the Shells fell to Waterloo Gibault Tuesday night; both teams are now 3-12 on the year.

Josh Besserman led the Hawks with eight points on the night.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 47, McCLUER NORTH 27: Kaylee Easton had 14 points and Anna Hall 13 as Civic Memorial scored a 47-27 road win at McCluer North Tuesday afternoon to go to 18-1 on the year; the Stars fell to 7-9 on the season.

Tori Standefer had seven points for the Eagles and Alaria Tyus added five for the Eagles.

O'FALLON 66, ALTON 47: Chr'shonna Hickman and Diarra Smith each had nine poitns as Alton fell to O'Fallon 66-47at the Redbird Nest Tuesday night; the Redbirds fell to 6-10 on the year, 2-6 in the Southwestern Conference while the Panthers went to 15-2 overall, 7-2 in the league.

Ivoree Lacey had eight points for the Redbirds on the night; Ashley Schlore led OTHS with 20 points, with Sydney Thurwalker adding 14 on the night.

BOWLING

COLLINSVILLE SWEEPS ALTON: Alton's bowling teams went to Camelot Bowl in Collinsville for a Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Southwestern Division meet with the Kahoks; Collinsville scored a sweep of the Redbirds on the night.

On the boys side, the Kahoks had a 22.5-17.5 win over the Redbirds; Gavin Taylor rolled a 762 series (299-289-174) for the Redbirds and Matt Engdale had a 712 set (216-259-237) for Alton on the day without an open frame.

Collinsville won the girls match 38-2, with Alex Bergin leading AHS with a 599 series while Madison Parker led the Kahoks had a 635 set. The Alton boys JV dropped their match with CHS, Grant Stricklar having a 635 series (255-221-214) while the girls JV team fell to Collinsville.

The teams will be back at it at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton for a Thursday match; it will be Senior Night for the Redbirds and the regular-season finale for Alton's boys.

