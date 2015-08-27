BOYS SOCCER

ALTON 3, SPRINGFIELD SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN 0: C.J. Nasello opened the scoring in the 26th minute and his Alton boys soccer team never looked back, blanking Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 3-0 on the road Wednesday.

Eric Ferenbach scored two minutes after Nasello's goal and Matt Bower finished the scoring in the second half.

Devin Colley and Brandon Wilson shared the clean sheet for the Redbirds, who will host their own round-robin tournament Friday and Saturday at Gordon Moore Park with Edwardsville, Triad and Dunlap also taking part.

GIRLS GOLF

EDWARDSVILLE FIRST, ALTON FOURTH IN QUAD: Addasyn Zeller's 3-over 39 was the day's best score as Edwardsville won a quadrangular golf meet over Triad, Highland and Alton at Oak Brook Golf Club in Edwardsville Wednesday.

The Tigers recorded a team 165 for the win, with Triad second at 185, Highland third at 208 and the Redbirds fourth at 220.

Zeller's score came on the par-36, 3,149-yard North course. Sam Doak and Paige Hamel each carded 5-over 41s for the Tigers, while Kayla Weinacht fired a 8-over 44.

Alton was led by Morgan Bemis' 12-over 48, with Katie Keller carding 56, Annie Maynard 57 and Jenna Fleming 59. Sidney Snyder led Triad with a 8-over 44, while Highland's Rece Portell also shot a 44.

ROXANA SECOND IN TRIANGULAR: Roxana's Andrea Mellenthin shot a 10-over 46 to take second place individually as the Shells finished second in a triangular meet at Hillsboro Country Club Wednesday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hillsboro won with a team 196, with the Shells shooting a 222 and Litchfield firing a 242.

The Hilltoppers' Lindsey Storm was the day's medalist with a 5-over 41 over the par-36, 3,467-yard course.

BOYS GOLF

EDWARDSVILLE 148, COLLINSVILLE 160: Justin Hemings and Jack Kohlmeier each had even-par 36s to help Edwardsville to a 148-160 dual-meet win over Southwestern Conference rival Collinsville at the par-36, 3,485-yard Arlington Greens course in Granite City Wednesday.

Luke Babington and Ben Tyrell each had 2-over 38s to help the Tigers to the win; the top four scorers counted in the results. Collinsville was led by John Misiewicz, who had a 38; Cody Daech had a 4-over 40 and John Collins and Brett Metzger each had 5-over 41s for the Kahoks.

Luke Babington also had a 38 for the Tigers, with Cale Ambuhel had a 39, Spencer Patterson 40 and Samay Gupchup 42.

EXPLORERS WIN QUAD: Michael Holtz's 3-over 38 led all players as Marquette won a quadrangular meet at Litchfield Country Club Wednesday.

The Explorers shot a team 156 over the par-35, 2.982-yard course to take the win. Roxana was second with 196, Pana was third at 171 and the host Purple Panthers fired a 184.

Duncan McLain had a 39 for Marquette, with Jack Patterson firing 38, Nick Messenger 41, Kolten Bauer 41 and Sam Cogan 47.

CM TAKES THIRD: A team 212 was good for third for Civic Memorial in a quadrangular meet in Waterloo Wednesday.

Belleville Althoff won with a team 171, with the host Bulldogs shooting 188 and Freeburg bringing up the rear at 227.

More like this: