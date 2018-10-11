ROXANA VOLLEYBALL

Roxana girls' volleyball team is approaching 25 wins on the season.

On Tuesday night, Roxana defeated Litchfield 25-13,25-19 to move to 23-7 overall and 3-3 in conference.

Roxana game stats were:

Taylor Jackson 3 kills, 1 dig, 5 points, 3 aces, Abby Kurth 5 points, 2 aces, 6 assists, 4 digs, Abi Stahlhut 1 dig and 1 block, Kiley Winfree 2 digs, 1 block, 9 points and 3 aces, Abbi Zangori 4 kills Makenzie Keller 1 assist, 8 digs, 2 points Macie Lucas 4 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 3 assists, 1 dig, 1 block, Olivia Mouser 3 digs, 9 points and 6 aces, Darcey Mcguire 2 kills.

Red Bud Tournament, Saturday, Oct. 6

Statistical wrapup

Abby Kurth 47 assists, 7 digs, 21 points, 3 aces Taylor Jackson 20 kills, 1 block, 1 assist, 15 digs, 10 points, 2 aces Abi Stahlhut 5 kills, 5 blocks, 1 dig, Lindsey Cameron 1 kill, Cloe Copeland 3 digs, Abbi Zangori 7 kills, 2 blocks and 1 dig, Kiley Winfree 14 kills, 1 dig, 31 points, 2 aces, Olivia Mouser 10 digs, 18 points and 5 aces, Jacey Trask 4 assists, 2 digs, 3 points and 1 Ace Makenzie Keller 36 digs, 1 kill, 10 points, 2 aces, Darcey Mcguire 7 kills, 4 assists, 2 blocks and 3 digs. Red Bud Invitational MVP Macie Lucas 17 kills, 10 assists, 4 blocks, 12 digs, 23 points and 10 aces.

Roxana plays at Gillespie tonight, then at home on Wednesday next week at 7 p.m. against Metro East Lutheran and at home Thursday in a showdown with rival Southwestern at 7 p.m.

SOCCER

Edwardsville boys soccer blasts West 7-0

Edwardsville’s boys soccer team thumped Belleville West 7-0 Tuesday night at Belleville.

Ethan Miracle, Shane Greenhouse and Bryce Glisson all had two goals apiece.

Edwardsville clinched the Southwestern Conference title in the game. Edwardsville meets Belleville West again at 5 p.m. Tuesday in O’Fallon.

Father McGivney in final

Top-seeded Father McGivney Catholic romped past Vandalia 11-0 to open Class 1A Regional play Tuesday at Greenville.

Father McGivney improves to 14-7 with the triumph and now faces East Alton-Wood River at 4:30 p.m. Friday for the regional title.

Jonah Mitan scored three goals for McGivney. Thomas Hyten and Matthew Gierer added two goals apiece.

East Alton-Wood River clips Greenville

East Alton-Wood River's soccer team eliminated Greenville from post-season play in the Greenville Regional 7-2 on Tuesday.

MELHS falls in regional

Metro East Lutheran’s soccer boys lost 2-0 to Breese Central at Breese on Wednesday to fall out of the Breese Central Regional.

MELHS concludes with a 10-12 mark.

VOLLEYBALL

Routt defeated Calhoun 25-13, 27-25 in Hardin on Wednesday night. Sophie Lorton and Holly Baalman had 13 digs for the Warriors; Elly Pohlman and Sydney Baalman had four kills.

Brussels’ girls won on Senior Night Wednesday with a 25-11, 25-11 win over Lovejoy.

The Raiders improve to 9-11-1 in the Jersey Tournament this Saturday.

TUESDAY

JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL 9, JACKSONVILLE HIGH SCHOOL 0

Singles

No. 1 — Hannah Hudson, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL, def . Olivia Bobb, JACKSONVILLE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 — Chelsea Maag, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL, def . Maggie McCombs, JACKSONVILLE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — Libby Roth, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL, def . Camri Anderson, JACKSONVILLE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 — Holli Roberts, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL, def . Gracie Jackson, JACKSONVILLE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-0; No. 5 — Morgan Davis, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL, def . Rachel Kaufmann, JACKSONVILLE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 6-0; No. 6 — Michelle Maag, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL, def . Izzy Cook, JACKSONVILLE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1 — Hannah Hudson-Chelsea Maag, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL, def. Olivia Bobb-Maggie McCombs,JACKSONVILLE HIGH SCHOOL 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 — Holli Roberts-Libby Roth, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL, def. Camri Anderson-Gracie Jackson,JACKSONVILLE HIGH SCHOOL 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — Morgan Davis-Aubrey McCormick, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL, def. Izzy Cook-Rachel Kaufmann,JACKSONVILLE HIGH SCHOOL 6-0, 6-0;MVCS Girls Volleyball

CARROLLTON ATHLETICS WRAP

Cross Country:

CHS XC at Carlinville: Olivia Richey 22.52, Lily Baumgartner 22.57, Ella Richey 26.11

Varsity Volleyball:

Lady Hawks lose 2-0 to Greenfield/NW at home on Senior Night.

JV Volleyball:

Lady Hawks lose 2-1 to Greenfield/NW at home.

NORTH GREENE ATHLETICS WRAP



The North Greene JV Football team in an offensive shoot-out with Carrollton, but came up short, losing the contest, 55-36.

Article continues after sponsor message

The 8th Grade Lady Warriors Basketball team picked up their first win of the season against Pleasant Hill on Monday, 28-12, while the 7th Grade team had a rough night, and lost their match.

The 5/6 Grade Girls Basketball team hosted St. Francis, and dropped the B game 33-13. Scoring: Maggert 3, Hodgson, Ifland, Bettis, Hurt, and Guthrie all added a bucket. The A squad lost their game 21-1. Nila Beatty had the lone Free Throw for North Greene.

MVCS Boys Soccer

Tuesday, October 10th, 2018 at St. Louis

Thomas Jefferson School, St. Louis 5

Mississippi Valley Christian School 6

Overall Record 8-5 MAC 8-2

The Mississippi Valley Christian School boys varsity soccer team defeated the Thomas Jefferson School 6-5 in the first round of the Metro Athletic Conference tournament. Raysean Becquette had 2 goals for the victors. Nathan Thompson, Noah Scroggins, Matthew Franklin, and Micah Hoggatt each had 1 goal.

Next Match: Friday, October 12th, at Thomas Jefferson vs. Maryville, 4:30 (Semifinals of MAC Tournament)

SOUTHWESTERN CROSS COUNTRY

WOOD RIVER CROSS COUNTRY INVITATIONAL

Southwestern head coach Gary Bowker said on Saturday, October 6th, Southwestern’s Cross Country team took part in the Wood River Cross Country Invitational. Eight races, divided by class, were contested. The top 15 finishers received plaques.

Bowker said the race of the day was run and won by Caden Bohn.

"Caden started out strong, took over the lead, and cruised around the winding Belk Park course in a sizzling time of 16:37, securing a first place plaque as he outran a field of 31 runners," Bowker said.

In the first race of the morning, all freshmen took to the starting line. For the Lady Birds, Laina Wilderman captured a plaque by placing 6th in a field of 23. Laina’s time on the 3.0 mile course was 21:40, her personal best for the season.

In the freshman boys race, Sam Edwards finished 18th in a field of 32. His time was 20:18 There were no Southwestern entrants in the sophomore races.

In the junior class races, Allison Brown turned in her best performance of the year, securing a 9th place plaque in a field of 30, with an outstanding time of 21:51. Mackenzie Conlee (25:18) placed 20th, while Andrea Gwillim, (27:57) placed 25th.

Emma Brandon came in 27th with a clocking of 29:18. For the boys, junior Derek Watson crossed the finish line at 18:54, good enough for 17th place in a field of 40 runners.

In the senior race, Sabrina Burns won a 7th place plaque by completing her run in 24:35, a PR.

MONDAY

TENNIS

Marquette Catholic High School vs. Waterloo wins 7-2

Singles winners include:

Maria Wendle vs. E. Williams 6-1,6-2

Leah Hoefert vs. G. Daab 6-1,7-5

Emily Berkenbile vs. S. Barker 6-4,6-2

Katie Ventimiglia vs. M. Feick 6-3,6-2

Grace Schulz vs. M. Hanks 6-3,4-6, tiebreaker 10-6

Doubles winners include:

Wendle/Hoefert

Berkenbile/Ventimiglia

Grace Dennis/Kate Dietrich

VOLLEYBALL

Eagle Ridge Christian School, Cape Girardeau, MO 25 25

Mississippi Valley Christian School 7 20

Overall Record 21-3-2 MAC 12-2

The Mississippi Valley Christian School girls varsity volleyball team lost to undefeated MAC regular season champ Eagle Ridge Christian School, 25-7 and 25-20. The Lady Warriors will be the second-seeded team heading into the MAC tournament this Saturday. Abby Huels led the Warriors with 8 kills and 11 digs. Ashtyn Wright dished out 11 assists in the loss.

Kills MVCS—14; Abby Huels 8

Assists MVCS—14; Ashtyn Wright 11

Blocks MVCS—0;

Aces MVCS—3; Kseniya Hassenplug 2

Digs MVCS 41; Kseniya Hassenplug 14, Abby Huels 11

Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis 18 17

Mississippi Valley Christian School 25 25

The Mississippi Valley Christian School girls varsity volleyball team bounced back with a win in the second match of the tri-match by defeating Christian Academy 25-18 and 25-17. Abby Huels led the Warriors with 8 kills and 10 digs. Rachel Gaworski added 5 kills, 2 blocks, and 4 aces. Ashtyn Wright handed out 13 assists in the win.

Kills MVCS—18; Abby Huels 8, Rachel Gaworski 5

Assists MVCS—15; Ashtyn Wright 13

Blocks MVCS—3; Rachel Gaworski 2

Aces MVCS—12; Rachel Gaworski 4

Digs MVCS 51; Katie Boyd 14, Abby Huels 10

Next Match: Saturday, at MAC Tournament, at Maryville

NOTE: If you have roundup information from any sport or school, e-mail dbrannan@riverbender.com

More like this: