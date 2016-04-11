SPORTS CALENDAR: Week of April 11-16
MONDAY, APRIL 11
SPORT
TIME
HOME
AWAY
LOCATION
Boys Baseball
6:00 PM
Carlyle
Alton
GCS Stadium - Sauget
Girls Soccer
4:30 PM
Alton
Belleville East
Alton High School
Girls Softball
4:30 PM
Alton
Brussels
Alton High School
Boys Baseball
4:15 PM
Mascoutah
Civic Memorial
Mascoutah High School
Boys Tennis
4:00 PM
Civic Memorial
Roxana
Civic Memorial High School
Girls Soccer
4:15 PM
Civic Memorial
Waterloo
Bethalto Sports Complex
Girls Softball
4:15 PM
Civic Memorial
Mascoutah
Bethalto Sports Complex
Boys & Girls Track
4:00 PM
Civic Memorial
Bunker Hill, Jersey, Greenfield, Southwestern
Civic Memorial High School
Girls Soccer
5:00 PM
East Alton-Wood River
Carlinville
Wood River Skate Park
Girls Softball
4:30 PM
Collinsville
East Alton-Wood River
Collinsville High School
Boys Tennis
4:00 PM
Waterloo
Granite City
Waterloo High School
Boys Volleyball
6:00 PM
Edwardsville
Gibault (JV)
Edwardsville High School
Girls Soccer
4:15 PM
Edwardsville
Triad
EHS Sports Complex
Boys Baseball
4:30 PM
Jersey
Triad
Schell Field
Girls Soccer
4:15 PM
Mascoutah
Jersey
Mascoutah High School
Girls Softball
4:15 PM
Triad
Jersey
Triad High School
Boys Baseball
4:30 PM
Marquette
Mount Olive
Gordon Moore Park
Girls Softball
4:30 PM
Marquette
Mt. Olive
Gordon Moore Park
Boys Tennis
4:30 PM
Hillsboro
Marquette
Hillsboro High School
Track & Field
4:00 PM
Breese Central
Metro East, Sparta, Lebanon, Wesclin
Breese Central High School
Boys Baseball
4:30 PM
Metro East
Marissa
Metro East Lutheran High School
Boys Volleyball
7:00 PM
Metro East
Althoff
Metro East Lutheran High School
Girls Soccer
5:00 PM
Litchfield
Metro East
Litchfield High School
Girls Softball
4:00 PM
Metro East
Marissa
Metro East Lutheran High School
Boys Baseball
4:30 PM
Bunker Hill
Roxana
Bunker Hill High School
Girls Soccer
4:30 PM
Gillespie
Roxana
Gillespie High School
Girls Softball
4:30 PM
Roxana
Freeburg
Roxana Park Softball Fields
TUESDAY, APRIL 12
SPORT
TIME
HOME
AWAY
LOCATION
Boys Baseball
4:30 PM
Alton
Collinsville
Alton High School
Boys Tennis
3:30 PM
Collinsville
Alton
Collinsville High School
Boys Track
4:00 PM
Alton Relays
Granite, City, Edwarsdville
Alton High School
Boys Volleyball
5:30 PM
Belleville East
Alton
Belleville East High School
Girls Softball
4:30 PM
Collinsville
Alton
Collinsville High School
Boys Baseball
4:15 PM
Civic Memorial
Marquette
Bethalto Sports Complex
Girls Softball
4:15 PM
Civic Memorial
Southwestern
Bethalto Sports Complex
Boys & Girls Track
4:00 PM
Southwestern Co-Ed Relays
Civic Memorial
Southwestern High School
Girls Softball
4:30 PM
Carrollton
New Berlin
Carrollton High School
Boys & Girls Track
4:30 PM
Carrollton Quad Meet
Pittsfield, Waverly, Marquette, etc.
Carrollton High School
Boys Baseball
4:30 PM
Carrollton
Cahokia
Carrollton High School
Girls Soccer
4:30 PM
East Alton-Wood River
Marquette
Wood River Skate Park
Girls Softball
4:30 PM
Marquette
Waterloo-Gibault
Gordon Moore Park
Girls Softball
4:30 PM
East Alton-Wood River
Brussels
East Alton-Wood River High School
Boys & Girls Track
4:00 PM
Red Bud
East Alton-Wood River, Steeleville,Dupo, Gilbault
Red Bud High School
Boys Baseball
4:30 PM
East Alton-Wood River
Brussels
East Alton-Wood River High School
Boys Volleyball
5:30 PM
Belleville West
Granite City
Belleville West High School
Girls Soccer
6:30 PM
Belleville West
Granite City
Belleville West High School
Girls Softball
4:30 PM
O'Fallon
Granite City
O’Fallon High School
Girls Track & Field
4:00 PM
Freeburg
Granite City
Freeburg High School
Boys Baseball
4:30 PM
Edwardsville
Belleville East
EHS Sports Complex
Boys Volleyball
4:30 PM
Edwardsville
East St. Louis
Edwardsville High School
Girls Soccer
5:00 PM
Edwardsville
Althoff
EHS Sports Complex
Girls Softball
4:30 PM
Belleville East
Edwardsville
Belleville East High School
Boys Track & Field
4:00 PM
Highland Frosh-Soph Invite
Jersey
Highland High School
Girls Soccer
5:30 PM
Jersey
Triad
Jersey Community High School
Boys Baseball
4:30 PM
Metro East
Litchfield
Metro East Lutheran High School
Girls Soccer
4:30 PM
Wesclin
Metro East
Wesclin High School
Girls Softball
4:30 PM
Metro East
Litchfield
Metro East Lutheran High School
Track & Field
4:30 PM
Roxana
Vandalia, Greenville, etc.
Roxana High School
Girls Soccer
4:30 PM
Pana
Roxana
Pana High School
Girls Softball
4:00 PM
Roxana
Bunker Hill
Roxana Park Softball Fields
Boys Baseball
4:30 PM
North Greene
Calhoun
North Greene High School
Girls Softball
4:30 PM
North Greene
Calhoun
North Greene High School
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13
SPORT
TIME
HOME
AWAY
LOCATION
Girls Track
4:00 PM
Edwardsville Tiger Relays (Senior Night)
Alton
Edwardsville High School
Boys Baseball
4:15 PM
Civic Memorial
Jersey
Bethalto Sports Complex
Boys Tennis
4:00 PM
Mascoutah
Civic Memorial
Mascoutah High School
Girls Soccer
4:15 PM
Mascoutah
Civic Memorial
Mascoutah High School
Girls Softball
4:30 PM
Jersey
Civic Memorial
Schell Fields
Boys Tennis
4:30 PM
St. Charles Lutheran
Metro East
Fort Zumwalt East
Boys Tennis
4:00 PM
Roxana
Granite City
Roxana High School
Girls Softball
4:15 PM
Althoff
Granite City
Althoff Catholic High School
Boys Tennis
4:00 PM
Triad
Jersey
Triad High School
Girls Soccer
4:30 PM
Gillespie
Jersey
Gillespie High School
Boys Baseball
4:30 PM
Mount Olive
Metro East
Mount Olive High School
Girls Softball
4:30 PM
Mount Olive
Metro East
Mount Olive High School
Boys Baseball
4:30 PM
Southwestern
Litchfield
Southwestern High School
Girls Softball
4:30 PM
Southwestern
Litchfield
Southwestern High School
Boys Baseball
4:30 PM
Calhoun
Roxana
Hardin-Calhoun High School
Girls Softball
4:30 PM
Brussels
Calhoun
Brussels High School
THURSDAY, APRIL 14
SPORT
TIME
HOME
AWAY
LOCATION
Boys Baseball
4:30 PM
Belleville West
Alton
Belleville West High School
Boys Volleyball
5:30 PM
Alton
Edwardsville
Alton High School
Girls Soccer
4:30 PM
Alton
Collinsville
Alton High School
Girls Softball
4:30 AM
Alton
Belleville West
Alton High School
Girls Soccer
4:30 PM
Metro East
Civic Memorial
Metro East Lutheran High School
Boys & Girls Track
4:00 PM
Illinois School of the Deaf
Carrollton
Illinois School of the Deaf
Boys Baseball
4:30 PM
Carrollton
Auburn
Carrollton High School
Girls Soccer
4:30 PM
East Alton-Wood River
Staunton
Wood River Skate Park
Girls Softball
4:30 PM
Jersey
East Alton-Wood River
Schell Field
Boys Tennis
3:45 PM
Granite City
Edwardsville
Granite City High School
Boys Volleyball
4:30 PM
Granite City
Belleville East
Granite City High School
Girls Softball
4:30 PM
Granite City
Collinsville
Granite City High School
Boys Baseball
4:30 PM
O'Fallon
Edwardsville
O’Fallon High School
Boys Tennis
4:00 PM
Edwardsville
Jersey
Edwardsville High School
Girls Softball
4:30 PM
Edwardsville
O'Fallon
EHS Sports Complex
Boys Baseball
4:30 PM
Jersey
Pittsfield
Schell Field
Girls Softball
4:30 PM
Jersey
East Alton-Wood River
American Legion Softball Complex
Boys Baseball
4:30 PM
Marquette
Greenville
Gordon Moore Park
Boys Tennis
4:00 PM
Marquette
Collinsville
Lewis and Clark Community College
Girls Softball
4:30 PM
Marquette
Greenville
Gordon Moore Park
Boys Volleyball
6:00 PM
Metro East
Duchense
Metro East Lutheran High School
Girls Soccer
5:00 PM
Carlinville
Roxana
Carlinville High School
Boys Baseball
6:30 PM
Southwestern
Brussels
GCS Ballpark – Sauget
Boys Baseball
4:30 PM
Calhoun
North Greene
Hardin-Calhoun High School
Girls Softball
4:30 PM
Calhoun
North Greene
Hardin-Calhoun High School
Girls Softball
11:00 AM
Roxana
Metro East
Roxana Park Softball Fields
Boys Baseball
TBA
Lutheran North Tournament
Metro East
Lutheran North High School
FRIDAY, APRIL 15
SPORT
TIME
HOME
AWAY
LOCATION
Boys Track
4:00 PM
Granite City Invitational
Alton, Edwardsville, Jersey, Marquette
Granite City High School
Girls Track
4:00 PM
Jersey Panther Invitational
Alton
Jersey Community High School
Boys & Girls Track
4:00 PM
Staunton
Carrollton
Staunton High School
Boys Baseball
TBA
Beardstown Tournament
Carrollton
Beardstown High School
Girls Softball
4:15 PM
Granite City
Columbia
Granite City High School
Boys Baseball
4:00 PM
Cahokia
Granite City
Cahokia High School
Boys Tennis
9:30 AM
Rock Bridge Quad Duals
Edwardsville
Bethel Park, Columbia, MO
Girls Soccer
TBA
Open Date
Edwardsville
Pepsi Showdown Tournament
Girls Track & Field
4:00 PM
O'Fallon Invitational
Edwardsville
O'Fallon High School
Boys Baseball
4:30 PM
Calhoun
Jersey
Hardin-Calhoun High School
Girls Softball
4:30 PM
Gillespie
Jersey
Gillespie High School
Boys Baseball
4:00 PM
Marquette
Shiocton, Wisconsin
Gordon Moore Park
Girls Softball
4:00 PM
Marquette
Okawville
Gordon Moore Park
Boys & Girls Track
4:00 PM
|
Staunton Co-Ed Invitational
|
Metro East
|
Staunton High School
|
Girls Softball
|
4:00 PM
|
Roxana
|
O’Fallon
|
Roxana Park Softball Fields
|
Boys & Girls Track & Field
|
4:30 PM
|
EAWR Relays
|
Roxana, CM
|
East Alton-Wood River High School
|
Boys Baseball
|
4:30 PM
|
Roxana
|
Southwestern
|
Roxana Park Baseball Field
|
Boys Baseball
|
TBA
|
Lutheran North Tournament
|
Metro East
|
Lutheran North High School
|
SATURDAY, APRIL 16
|
SPORT
|
TIME
|
HOME
|
AWAY
|
LOCATION
|
Boys Baseball
|
11:00 AM
|
Alton
|
McCluer North
|
Alton High School
|
Boys Tennis
|
8:00 AM
|
Alton
|
TBA
|
Alton Doubles Invite
|
Girls Softball
|
10:00 AM
|
Jersey Cluster
|
Alton, Brussels
|
American Legion Softball Complex
|
Boys Baseball
|
11:00 AM
|
Roxana
|
Civic Memorial
|
Roxana Park Baseball Fields
|
Girls Softball
|
10:00 AM
|
Pawnee + JV
|
Carrollton
|
Pawnee High School
|
Boys Baseball
|
TBA
|
Beardstown Tournament
|
Carrollton
|
Beardstown High School
|
Girls Softball
|
8:30 AM
|
Greenville Tournament
|
East Alton-Wood River
|
Greenville High School
|
Boys Baseball
|
4:30 PM
|
Hillsboro
|
Edwardsville
|
Hillsboro High School
|
Girls Soccer
|
TBA
|
Open Date
|
Edwardsville
|
Pepsi Showdown Tournament
|
Girls Softball
|
10:00 AM
|
Rochester
|
Edwardsville
|
Rochester High School
|
Girls Softball
|
10:00 PM, 12:00 PM
|
Red Bud (JV DH)
|
Metro East
|
Red Bud High School
|
Girls Softball
|
11:00 AM
|
Gibault (DH)
|
Roxana
|
Gibault High School
|
Boys Baseball
|
12:00 PM
|
Southwestern
|
Greenville
|
Freeburg High School
|
Boys Baseball
|
2:00 PM
|
Freeburg
|
Southwestern
|
Freeburg High School
|
Girls Softball
|
10:00 AM
11:30 AM
|
Southwestern (DH)
|
Mt. Olive
|
Southwestern High School
|
Boys Baseball
|
TBA
|
Lutheran North Tournament
|
Metro East
|
Lutheran North High School
More like this: