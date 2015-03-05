The Spoon Bakery has caught on quickly in downtown Alton as a place for people to get fresh coffees and pastries.

Everything at Spoon is made homemade each day and is the creation of Diana Schuler and her husband, Ryan.

Diana Schuler said the business is definitely taking off at 4 Broadway in Alton.

“I think Alton has been waiting for a coffee shop/bakery,” she said. “We want to bake seasonably and will be rotating our menu. We want people to come in for another surprise and we want it to be a fresh and fun place when you come in to see what we have next.”

Laura Lauschke of Godfrey is a patron of Spoon Bakery and she said she is excited to have the new bakery in downtown Alton.

“I love their decorations,” Lauschke said, visiting the shop on a Saturday.

Lauschke is spreading the word about Spoon Bakery and helping create the buzz it has going in downtown Alton. She describes their products as “moist and unbelievable.”

Ryan, Diana, and the others who wait on customers take their time with each and make sure they are completely satisfied when they leave. It is sort of a throwback to yesteryear of businesses downtown. The cinnamon rolls at the bakery have been top sellers along with coffee lattes.

Spoon Bakery offers fresh marshmallow treats, tea, frappe, pecan rolls, cookies, scones and even an English muffin. Each customer receives the personal touch with a special ribbon and box, also completely uncommon today in the bakery business.

Ryan works as a biologist in St. Louis and Diana is a Registered Nurse, who works in Springfield three days a week.

“I have been working for 10 years to do this,” Diana said. “It’s kind of weird for me that all of my dreams are in motion and in front of me.”

Diana has always baked at home and it has been a passion since she was in school at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.

“I even baked while I was in college,” she said. “I was on scholarship on the swim team. I had recruits come and have some of my cookies in college.”

Ryan and Diana traveled the country to New York City, San Francisco and many others trying to find the right fit for their new shop.

For more information, contact 618-374-6098, The business is open 6:30-3:30 Tuesday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3:30 on Saturday. Spoon is closed on Sunday and Monday.

