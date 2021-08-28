ALTON - The final Big Screen Movie Night at James Killion Park at Salu is at 7 p.m. Saturday and it concludes with the big-screen blockbuster “Black Panther.”

Tonight's Movie Night commemorates and celebrates on anniversary death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. He died at age 43 on Aug. 28, 2020, of issues related to colon cancer.

Sheila Goins, one of the coordinators, said last Saturday night was an “amazing night” with more than 100 at Killion Park. Three other Movie Night films were showcased in the month of August.

“Additional school supplies and will be given away while they last,” Goins said. “Free food, snow cones, and beverages will be available for the kids. Kids are encouraged to come as they are and wear their favorite Marvel T-shirt and Black Panther costumes would be a hit, too!”

The theme for the movie is #AltonForever!

The movie is going to be an epic gathering of community fun, Goins said.

“The volume of the movie will be adjusted so attendees can heart effortlessly,” she added.

Black Panther is a 2018 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is the 18th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film was directed by Ryan Coogler, who co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Robert Cole, and it stars Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa / Black Panther alongside Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis. In Black Panther, T'Challa is crowned king of Wakanda following his father's death, but he is challenged by Killmonger who plans to abandon the country's isolationist policies and begin a global revolution.

The primary visionary sponsor of Movie Night has been Cynthia Means. Some of the keys to the summer Movie Nights have been some of the sponsors: Fourth Ward Alderwoman Rosetta Brown, Hameed Hashash of the Alton Penzoil, Tredell Jones with “Enough Is Enough” and Leon Smallwood, of the 100 Men Movement.

Hashash said it has been a pleasure to provide chips, drinks, and candy for the children and even drinks for adults in attendance.

Smallwood said it has been a privilege to team up with Chicago State Farm agent/Alton native Cynthia Means and the others to put on the Movie Night.

“Movie Night has taken off and it is part of the new vision of the mayor and aldermen and alderwomen of the community,” he said. “There is a lot of participation so it is a beautiful thing.”

Jones said he once was on the wrong side of things in Alton and now he has tried to work to teach lessons to children on the right way to go in life. He said Movie Night is just another way he feels he and his group can help the community.

“It means a lot for me to do this for the youth of the entire community,” he said. “We have been barbecuing, giving out food, refreshments, and done free snow cones and just are working to bridge the gap with a lot of other individuals.”

Rosie Brown said Movie Night has definitely been special this summer for the community.

“The people have embraced it and made it into a family outing,” she said. “This (big-screen movies in the park) is something a lot of them have never engaged in. Hopefully, we will continue this every summer.”

