EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., April 22, 2014 . . . Area businesses and organizations interested in promoting their business or service as a sponsor of the Edwardsville 2014 Route 66 Festival have additional time to step up. The deadline for signing on as a 2014 Route 66 Festival sponsor has been extended to May 9, 2014. The Edwardsville Route 66 Festival will take place on June 13th and 14th at Edwardsville City Park.

Sponsorships range from $50 to $5,000. Current sponsors include Mother Road sponsor Cork Tree Creative; The Muscle Car Sponsor, Scott Credit Union; Hot Rod Sponsors, TheBANK of Edwardsville and 1st Mid America Credit Union; and, Roadster Sponsors, Madison Mutual Insurance Company, Cassens Transport Company, Anderson Hospital, Gori Julian & Associates, Inc., P.C., Cahokia Mounds Museum Society, Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon and Crawford, Murphy &

Tilly, Inc.; and, Roadster Sponsor, Abstracts & Titles, Inc.

Food and art vendors are also needed. Deadline to sign up as a vendor is also May 9. Those interested in being a sponsor or a vendor can contact Katie Grable at (618) 692-7538 or visit http://www.edwardsvilleroute66.com for more information.

"The Route 66 Festival is an excellent opportunity for area businesses to get their brand, product and services in front of thousands of festival goers throughout the 2-day event. We encourage businesses of all sizes to take advantage of a sponsorship and help the City of Edwardsville support this community-wide event that not only provides entertainment for area residents but brings many out-of-town visitors to our beautiful city," said Katie Grable of the Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department.

In addition to the always popular classic car cruise and show, the festival will include great food, beer and wine, art vendors, children's activities, Metro Milers 10k Run, Trailnet Route 66 Bicycle Ride, talent show and live music. Live music on Friday night will include Blu Skies at 6:30 p.m. and Aaron Kamm & The One Drops from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. On Saturday the popular Route 66 Talent Show will showcase local talent from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Additional live music performances will take place throughout the afternoon including Happenstance, The Mellow D's and Mojo Roots.

The headlining act for the evening is the Jeremiah Johnson Band of St. Louis, an original Rock-n-Blues Band. The Jeremiah Johnson Band is a live music and festival performance favorite throughout the St. Louis region. They are the proud winners of the 2011 St. Louis Blues Society IBC Challenge and were nominated in the 2012 and 2013 RFT Music Awards Readers' Poll. They will take the stage at 9 p.m. and close down the festival at 11:30 p.m.

For more information about the festival and its events, visit http://www.edwardsvilleroute66.com or follow the event on Facebook at Edwardsville Route 66 Festival.

