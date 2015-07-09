ALTON - Some of the best memories from childhood stem from summertime activities. What better way to spend the day than having fun in the sun? RiverBender.com put together a list of places in the River Bend to get wet, cool off and play all day.

RAGING RIVERS WATER PARK – GRAFTON

One of the most popular of the area’s water parks is Raging Rivers Water Park in Grafton. Raging Rivers is located right on the River Road at 100 Palisades Parkway, overlooking the Mighty Mississippi.

The biggest section of Raging Rivers is the Breaker Beach Wave Pool where every so often, an alarm goes off that starts the waves from tiding in. The waves give the sensation that you are in the open ocean, right there near the beach.

There are many different sections of the water park that accommodates everyone in the family, to include Itty Bitty Surf City. This area is for the itty bitty youngin’s that need a safe, soft ground and shallow water.

For the next age group up, the Treehouse Harbor is a playground of water toys, gizmos and gadgets. The huge bucket on top slowly fills with water that eventually tips over over, splashing water on top of all the kiddos.

For a more soothing time, the Endless River allows you to lay back in a tube and relax.

Among the many amenities, the park includes Cascade Body Flumes (side-by-side water slides), Shark Slide, Runaway Rafts and Swirlpool Slides that some like to call “toilet bowls.”

See http://www.ragingrivers.com/ for rates, rentals and season passes.

WOOD RIVER AQUATIC CENTER – WOOD RIVER

Open from May 30th until the start of school, the Aquatic Center is a popular attraction for many in the area.

The water recreational complex is located at 670 Whitelaw and only costs $1 for toddlers 2 and under, $6 for ages 3-16, $17 for adults ages 17 and above and $6 for senior citizens, 55 and above. See http://www.wrparks.org/aquatic-center/ for discounts and season pass rates.

There are several sections to the water complex to include a “wading pool” for the children. The older kids can splash around and swim in the Olympic size pool or jump off of the diving boards, the 1 meter board or the 3 meter board for those dare devils looking for a thrill.

For even more of a thrill, try out the two 4-story high water slides with 320 feet of twists and turns.

The pool, slide or both can be rented for a fun in the sun birthday party or any other special occasion, call for rates today.



SPLASH CITY WATER PARK – COLLINSVILLE



It is no doubt that Splash City has something for everyone.

The largest pool is the Leisure pool, which features a zero depth entry to 4 and a half feet and an assortment of activities. There are two slides, which are three stories tall, which leads to the deepest end of the pool. There are lily pads that float on the water and adventurers can attempt to make it across the pads by using the overhead rope. The other end, is the interactive play area where you can push valves, shoot water and take a short slide down into a small pool.

For the smallest patrons, Guppy Gully is sure to be their favorite. This pool is designed for infants and toddlers, which is conveniently located next to the Sand Castle Cove. Sand Castle cove is a huge area filled with sand, giving the illusion of being beachside. Splash City even provides tools for digging, building and knocking down creations.

For those looking for a bit of exercise, visit The Oasis. The Oasis is a 4 lane lap pool with a maximum depth of 9 feet and includes a brand new feature, the AquaClimb Wall. The AquaClimb Wall is a 12-foot tall climbing wall positioned above the deep end.

For those seeking relaxation should float the Crystal Creek. The figure eight patterned pool is perfect for sitting back and lounging in the intertubes provided by the park for free.

For those seeking adventure should visit Monsoon Mountain, a 50 foot tall “water fortress of fun” that includes five slides of various shapes and sizes and several different hoses, buckets and fun contraptions for all sorts of activities. Every five minutes, a bucket holding 500 gallons of water topples over, dousing the patrons below.

The most popular attraction at Splash City is The FlowRider, a machine that pumps 36,000 gallons of water a minute, creating a never ending tidal wave, perfect for surfing or body boarding. Splash City offers surf lessons on the FlowRider every day. Patrons must meet the height requirements and sign the waiver form.

Click here to visit our youtube channel and see the FlowRider in action.

Splash City is the perfect place to host your next event. Splash City offers a comprehensive birthday package for children of all ages. Splash City offers a fully-covered pavilion that provides party goers shade while enjoying a break from the pool.

For more details on how to schedule a birthday party see Splash City’s parties page.





HARTFORD SPLASH PAD – HARTFORD

The Hartford Splash Pad is a fun in the sun water playground just for kids. For only $1.00, the child receives a stamp that gives him/her all-day access from 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The pad closes at 5:30 if party is scheduled. Parties can be booked from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. any day of the week and can be reserved at the village of Hartford. Parties cost $50 for Hartford residents, and $100.00 for non-residents.

For more information, see http://www.hartfordillinois.net/SplashPark.html.

O’FALLON SPORTS PARK SPLASH PAD – O’FALLON

The O’Fallon Family Sports Park Splash Pad is a two-acre play area with unique playground arrangements and a 6,000 foot splash pad.

The splash pad is open from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend, 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The venue can be rented out for private parties seven days a week.

For more information, visit http://www.ofallon.org/ofallon-parks-and-recreation/pages/splash-pad-at-the-family-sports-park.

ROXANA COMMUNITY POOL – ROXANA

The Roxana pool is open from May 30 through August 31, noon to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The pool is also open Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The daily fee to enter the pool is $5 for adults (18 and above), $4 for children (3-17) and FREE for toddlers 2 and under.

Season passes and pool rentals are available upon request. The pool is available for rental every night of the week and even Saturday mornings and Monday through Sunday evenings from 6:30 to 9 p.m. for $150.

The Roxana Community Pool is located at #2 Park Drive.

