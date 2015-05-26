Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) will officially open Donor Pool for the 2015 summer season on Friday, May 29 at 12pm. Donor Pool is located at 300 June Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052.

The pool is open to everyone for a nominal daily fee; $2 for kids five and under, $3 for kids 6-17 years old and $4 for adults 18 and older. For those who plan on swimming a lot this summer, there are season pass options for both city residents and non-residents. Season pass prices are $60 for individual resident, $70 for individual non-resident, $175 for a resident family and $225 for a non-resident family. Family passes are good for up to four family members within the same household, living at the same address. Each additional family member beyond the first four members can be added to the family pass for $25 per member.

Donor Pool will have many activities throughout the summer season. There are group and private swim lessons available. Every Friday starting June 12 from 10-11:30am and select Mondays from 6:15-7:45pm, there will be Toddler Time. This special time will give parents, grandparents or babysitters the opportunity to spend special time with their little ones, up to six years old, in the kiddy pool without all the hustle and bustle of the normal pool hours. The fee is $3 per child with a maximum of three children per adult.

Article continues after sponsor message

Season pass holders will still need to pay to participate in this special activity.

There are various rental opportunities for every special occasion, such as

birthday celebrations, family reunions, team parties and special achievements. Patrons can reserve the Party Zone during normal pool hours for a two hour block of time; either 12-2pm or 3-5pm. There are packages available for up to 15 people for $75 or 16-30 people for $125. Packages include the reserved area, admission into the pool all day and a drink for each person. Reserving the area allows renters to bring in a cake for the celebration. Packages can be customized for each individual's needs, such as

adding a hot dogs and chips. For larger parties, there are private pool rental options daily 6:30-8:30pm. There are three price points determined by what area of the pool renters wish to utilize; $90 for the kiddy pool only, $175 for the main pool only or $200 for the entire facility.

The facility will be open seven days a week from 12-6pm Friday, May 29 through Tuesday, August 18. After JCUSD #100 school resumes, the facility will remain open only on Saturdays and Sundays with the official closing day slated for Labor Day, Monday, September 7. For more information about the pool and activities, please call Donor Pool at 618.498.5221.

More like this: