Splash-Talk! "Without Question! These United States of America is Ready for Marriage Equality!" Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Splash-Talk! Is our sexuality in our DNA? "Isn't it really about love, the right to marry the one you love?"

*

"It's a Civil Rights Issue!"

* Article continues after sponsor message "Where do you stand?"

*

Let's Splash-Talk! Print Version Submit a News Tip