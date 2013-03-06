SPLASH! Splash-Time Change-Tip! "Spring Forward 1 Hour, This Saturday Night, March 9, Sunday AM, March 10 @ 2 AM, We Make the Time Change to Daylight
Just a friendly reminder, to you, if you haven't heard it, yet!
Remember to change your "Clocks" this weekend!"
"Spring Forward 1 Hour this weekend, or you'll be late!
Did you know? First proposed in 1895, by George Vernon Hudson, to give more evening light!
Our area will be observing Daylight Savings Time; DST!
Repeat! Spring Forward all "Clocks" 1 Hour this weekend! Alrighty, then!
Go Get 'em!
Holly Fairfield
