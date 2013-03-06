Listen to the story

SPLASH!

Welcome to the World of Splash!

Just a friendly reminder, to you, if you haven't heard it, yet!

Remember to change your "Clocks" this weekend!"

*

"Spring Forward 1 Hour this weekend, or you'll be late!

*

Did you know? First proposed in 1895, by George Vernon Hudson, to give more evening light!

*

Our area will be observing Daylight Savings Time; DST!



Repeat! Spring Forward all "Clocks" 1 Hour this weekend! Alrighty, then!

Go Get 'em!

Holly Fairfield

***

