Splash is looking into unique whole foods & spices, from all over the world, which reports health benefits & a healing touch!



Discover the curative benefits of Cardamom, Ginger, Raw honey, Pure Maple syrup, Coconut Palm Sugar, & Dark Chocolate!!

Just hitting the highlights, for you:



- CARDAMOM is an exotic plant, seed, pod, which is used in foods & drinks for it's unique benefits; It's known to be an antioxidant, prevents disease & promotes good health!



- GINGER is known to ease nausea, morning sickness, reduces inflammation, Esp., for joint pain!



- RAW HONEY has antibiotic properties & has documented healing the surface of the skin, along with other amazing reports!!

- MAPLE syrup is a natural, pure, sweet powerful antioxidant!



- COCONUT PALM SUGAR is delicious! And, it's a granulated sweetener, which reportedly enters the blood stream differently, slower, than refined sugars!

- DARK CHOCOLATE when consumed in moderation, is known to prevent heart disease, elevate mood & improves circulation, esp., to the skin, improving the complexion. Limit to `3 Ounces daily!



NOTE: Splash encourages you to do your own research, on these organic wonders!

Plus!

All of these "items" are available locally, at a Grocer or a health food store!



Splash-Gift-Idea!

"Great "Stocking-Stuffers!"

Little doubt, this is part of Mother Nature's secrets!



Go get 'em!

Holly Fairfield

