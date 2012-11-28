SPLASH! Splash-Holiday Health-Tips! "'Tis the Season! Discovering some of Nature's Best Gifts with Curative Properties!"
SPLASH!
Welcome to the World of Holiday-Splash!
"'Tis the Season!"
Splash is looking into unique whole foods & spices, from all over the world, which reports health benefits & a healing touch!
Discover the curative benefits of Cardamom, Ginger, Raw honey, Pure Maple syrup, Coconut Palm Sugar, & Dark Chocolate!!
*
Just hitting the highlights, for you:
- CARDAMOM is an exotic plant, seed, pod, which is used in foods & drinks for it's unique benefits; It's known to be an antioxidant, prevents disease & promotes good health!
- GINGER is known to ease nausea, morning sickness, reduces inflammation, Esp., for joint pain!
- RAW HONEY has antibiotic properties & has documented healing the surface of the skin, along with other amazing reports!!
- MAPLE syrup is a natural, pure, sweet powerful antioxidant!
- COCONUT PALM SUGAR is delicious! And, it's a granulated sweetener, which reportedly enters the blood stream differently, slower, than refined sugars!
- DARK CHOCOLATE when consumed in moderation, is known to prevent heart disease, elevate mood & improves circulation, esp., to the skin, improving the complexion. Limit to `3 Ounces daily!
**
NOTE: Splash encourages you to do your own research, on these organic wonders!
Plus!
All of these "items" are available locally, at a Grocer or a health food store!
*
Splash-Gift-Idea!
"Great "Stocking-Stuffers!"
*
Little doubt, this is part of Mother Nature's secrets!
Go get 'em!
Holly Fairfield
