Instructors of Driving Educational courses, commonly called "Driver's Ed" - used to teach, to position your hands, on the steering wheel, approximately, at "2 and 10 O'clock, for the best control! Right?

But, have you heard the latest news?

Check it out!

If your vehicle has an airbag, which will "automatically inflate upon impact, it's recommended to position your hands at approximately "3 and 9 O'clock" while driving!

This is four your optimal safety, for many makes & models!

Article continues after sponsor message

Please verify with your car dealer or mechanic!



NOTE:

Drivers have reported that their hands have been "trapped" on the wheel as the airbag "burst open, leaving both or one hand"irretrievably caught" at the scene!"

Do take note of this "Splash! Safety-Tip!



Be safe on the road!

Go get 'em!

Holly Fairfield

More like this: