What is sleep, anyway? And, do we really need it?

"Sleep is The periodic suspension of consciousness!"

Our bodies require the different stages of "healthy" sleep!

There's no denying it!

But, everyone is different!

Several Sleep Benefits:

It's absolutely free; Sleep won't cost you a dime "only your time!"

Sleep reduces stress!

Hours of natural sleep, will allow your body to "heal & repair itself!"

Sleep provides the essential time for natural height & weight "growth!"

Or!

Too little sleep can lead to "unwanted" weight gain!

The importance of natural sleep is vital to our physical bodies, mental vitality, longevity & overall health & happiness!

Friendly reminder!



"Don't cheat yourself!"

Make a date with a "good night's sleep!

Let's get smarter about sleep & recharge our batteries!

"Get the sleep you need!"

Go get 'em!

Holly Fairfield

