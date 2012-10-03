SPLASH!

"Let's All Smell the Roses; Striving for Balance of Body & Mind!

"Aromatherapy has roots in Antiquity!"

"Aromatherapy is a form of alternative medicine, that utilizes volatile plant materials, that are known as essential oils, when used with other aromatic compounds, for purposes of altering a persons mind, mood, cognitive function or improved health."



There are 3 basic modes of application:

1. Aerial Diffusers for environmental fragrances and

Ariel Disinfecting

All you need is to designate an enclosed area, a diffuser, a compound & an essential oil; Let the magic begin!

2. Direct Inhalation for Decongestion & Improved Respiratory Function

"Remember, scores ago, the common practice of inhaling steam & vapors from a compound from the stove-top to clear lung congestion?"

3. Topical remedies, for massage, baths, Compresses

Most popular essential oil & compounds: Eucalyptus, Lavender, Rose, Geranium, Wintergreen among others, used for special curative effects!

Efficacy? It is challenged, by certain communities!

However, with little debate!

When most folks enter a home, office, hospital room, school or any confined space, if they are met with a subtle aroma, they experience an instantaneous physical, psychological or visceral reaction!

One's mood could instantaneously "brighten or flatten" with an aroma!"

There is little debate or little doubt when comparing the aroma of a candy store versus a barn yard!

Granted, this is an extremely simplistic example But, you get my meaning!

Just imagine the possibilities! Consider taking the time to explore the potential health benefits for your family, with Aromatherapy!!

If you believe that Aromatherapy would benefit your home or office environment, do some research, set an ultimate goal. And, allow the health benefits of Aromatherapy, to lead the way to "wellness!"

There is substantial evidence that Aromatherapy may hold promise in healing, as a holistic approach to improved health, when properly & appropriately administered!

Explore the alternative medicine of Antiquity; Discover Aromatherapy to improve your overall health!

Seriously, ask yourself, "What are you smelling, "day in & day out?"

"Start smelling the Roses, with Splash!"



Go get 'em!

Holly Fairfield

Sources: Wikipedia, Aroma Remedy & Essential Oils & Aromatherapy Modes.

Dangers: "Flammability!" And, warnings associated with "Ingestion!"



