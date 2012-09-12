SPLASH! Splash Health-Tip! "The Heat is On! The Importance of Sweating!"
"As the Finns say "The sauna is a poor man's pharmacy!"
Cultures all over the world, have embraced different methods of "ridding the human body of impurity by working-up a good SWEAT!"
Whether your are sweating with exercise, naturally, or by going into a "sweat bath" the benefits are there, for you, with improved health & mental clarity!
The most important follow-up is to "hydrate!"
Work-up a good SWEAT & HYDRATE, for a healthier you!
It's your call!
Go get 'em!
Holly Fairfield
Source: "Fired Up With Heat!" Main Magazine.
