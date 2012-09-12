SPLASH! Welcome to the World of Splash!

"As the Finns say "The sauna is a poor man's pharmacy!"

Cultures all over the world, have embraced different methods of "ridding the human body of impurity by working-up a good SWEAT!"

Whether your are sweating with exercise, naturally, or by going into a "sweat bath" the benefits are there, for you, with improved health & mental clarity!

The most important follow-up is to "hydrate!"

Work-up a good SWEAT & HYDRATE, for a healthier you!

It's your call!

Go get 'em!

Holly Fairfield

Source: "Fired Up With Heat!" Main Magazine.

