Embarrassing, stinky feet?

Why do our feet stink, anyway?

In a word, "bacteria!"

"Stinky feet" can be a big or a slight problem for anyone, at any age!

After following these helpful tips, folks will" want to kiss your feet!"

Here are a few sure-fire organic remedies:

- Wash your feet with a little soap, daily, esp., wash in-between your toes!!

- Important! Always thoroughly dry your feet. A number of problems could develop, i. e., foot fungus, Athlete's feet.

- Trim your toe nails carefully, clearing cuticles, all around & under the edge of the nail!

If that's not enough?



- Dust your feet with baking soda, to help to eliminate odor!

Sweaty feet?



- Put a pinch of corn starch in your shoes, to absorb moisture!

Bacteria actually feeds on moisture, making your feet "stinkier"!



- Change your socks more once a day, to avoid the embarrassment!

- Avoid always wearing synthetic socks; Often the source of smelly feet!



- Alternate shoes; Avoid wearing the same pair of shoes everyday; Have "2" different pair of shoes for work!

That goes for the kids, too, for school!

- Allow the inside of your shoes to get some fresh air, too!

- Trade-off wearing sandals, occasionally!

Laundry time! Add some Baking Soda, while washing your stinky socks!

- Soak your feet in a solution of green tea or add a splash of white vinegar, with plenty of warm water!

Soak, relax for 20 minutes!

Just remember to "dry your whole foot completely!"

*

Tips for general body odor reduction:

- Drink plenty of water!

- Include, cilantro & parsley in your diet!

- Moisturize your feet at bedtime!

- Check into "oral" "chlorophyll get tabs!

- And, most any drug store carries "Zinc cream" which is known to fight stubborn bacteria, esp., for feet!

- There are shoe sanitizers- powders & sprays, cedar "shoe trees" to keep dress shoes smelling fresh& maintains the shape of the shoe, too!

NOTE: Infection & other skin conditions, may cause a foul odor

It might be worth your while to have a professional pedicure, for a thorough cleaning!

And, if you notice any unusual stench, discoloration, soreness, foot pain, seek medical attention from a professional; Possibly, consult a Podiatrist

Your feet are definitely worth going the extra mile!

In a short while,, you will love smelling your "sweet feet!"

You'll never be embarrassed, putting your best foot forward, again!

Go get 'em!

Holly Fairfield

