SPLASH! Splash Health-Tip! "Let's Admit It! Our Feet Stink; Discover Organic Remedies!"
Welcome to the World of Splash!
Embarrassing, stinky feet?
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Why do our feet stink, anyway?
In a word, "bacteria!"
"Stinky feet" can be a big or a slight problem for anyone, at any age!
After following these helpful tips, folks will" want to kiss your feet!"
Here are a few sure-fire organic remedies:
- Wash your feet with a little soap, daily, esp., wash in-between your toes!!
- Important! Always thoroughly dry your feet. A number of problems could develop, i. e., foot fungus, Athlete's feet.
- Trim your toe nails carefully, clearing cuticles, all around & under the edge of the nail!
If that's not enough?
- Dust your feet with baking soda, to help to eliminate odor!
Sweaty feet?
- Put a pinch of corn starch in your shoes, to absorb moisture!
Bacteria actually feeds on moisture, making your feet "stinkier"!
- Change your socks more once a day, to avoid the embarrassment!
- Avoid always wearing synthetic socks; Often the source of smelly feet!
- Alternate shoes; Avoid wearing the same pair of shoes everyday; Have "2" different pair of shoes for work!
That goes for the kids, too, for school!
- Allow the inside of your shoes to get some fresh air, too!
- Trade-off wearing sandals, occasionally!
Laundry time! Add some Baking Soda, while washing your stinky socks!
- Soak your feet in a solution of green tea or add a splash of white vinegar, with plenty of warm water!
Soak, relax for 20 minutes!
Just remember to "dry your whole foot completely!"
*
Tips for general body odor reduction:
- Drink plenty of water!
- Include, cilantro & parsley in your diet!
- Moisturize your feet at bedtime!
- Check into "oral" "chlorophyll get tabs!
- And, most any drug store carries "Zinc cream" which is known to fight stubborn bacteria, esp., for feet!
- There are shoe sanitizers- powders & sprays, cedar "shoe trees" to keep dress shoes smelling fresh& maintains the shape of the shoe, too!
NOTE: Infection & other skin conditions, may cause a foul odor
It might be worth your while to have a professional pedicure, for a thorough cleaning!
And, if you notice any unusual stench, discoloration, soreness, foot pain, seek medical attention from a professional; Possibly, consult a Podiatrist
Your feet are definitely worth going the extra mile!
In a short while,, you will love smelling your "sweet feet!"
You'll never be embarrassed, putting your best foot forward, again!
Go get 'em!
Holly Fairfield
More like this: