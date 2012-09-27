SPLASH! Welcome to the World of Splash!

"Rejuvenating Reflexology"

Familiar with "Reflexology?



"What is Reflexology?"

Reflexology is considered a science & alternative medicine, which has roots in medicinal Ancient practices, pre-dating the days of Marco Polo.

Reflexology is considered to be a scientific field, a holistic approach to wellness, by applying appropriate, significant pressure, stimulating nerve ending in the feet, hands & outer ears, performed, usually, by a trained, licensed practitioner.

It is amazing, in that, our "nerve endings" can be adequately stimulated to improve the state of our health, through a series of treatments. All you have to do, is to remove your shoes & socks! Let the practitioner do all the work!

And, remember to adequately "hydrate" after the session, to flush toxins out of your system!

NOTE: Licensed Practitioners are usually, "officially" licensed and work from intensive training & educational courses, referring to a holistic method, a chart that illustrates specific areas of the human foot, corresponding directly to different areas of the body or a specific zone, an organ, to treat maladies, conditions, and to promote wellness!

Reflexology is worth considering, right now, because we are rapidly approaching "Flu Season!"



Let's Rejuvenate with Reflexology!

Go get 'em!

Holly Fairfield

