Protect Your Families Dental Health, in Just 15 Minutes a Day!

The Importance of Dental Health; It's as Easy As 1 - 2 - 3!

1. Brush!

Brush at least twice a day, not too hard or quickly, for 2 to 3 minutes, with a soft bristle brush; Careful to reach all surfaces of the teeth & along the gum line, where plaque may hide!

Brush" your tongue, a bit, also!

2. mouth wash!

Mouth wash helps to reduce plaque! Use an anti-bacterial mouth wash, after brushing; Take ` 2 to 3 Ounces in your mouth, for ` 30 seconds & spit!

3. Floss!

Floss at least once a day; There many "floss"options- Wide, ribbon, thin, flavored, individual packets & more. Incredible!



Professional RECOMMENDATION:

"A fluoride rinse should be used after brushing & flossing, before bedtime, to help to reduce decay & to help to remineralize the teeth, if the person is at risk of getting cavities."

SUGGESTIONS:

Get a new tooth brush several times a year.

And, change more frequently, if there's any kind of illness or "cold"!

Plus, after a professional teeth cleaning, replace your tooth brush, again!

Consider checking into getting a "bite guard" for extra protection, if you are aware of "grinding your teeth, during the night or while participating in sports!



It's advisable to brush your teeth first thing in the morning, to brush away "bacteria!

or soon after any meal; After eating specific foods that my stain your teeth, like blueberries & blackberries!

coffee & tea!

Or, eating sugary drinks, juices & candy!

And, after using any kind of tobacco!

Remember Splash's Dental-Tips; It's as easy as "1 - 2 - 3!"

Take good care of your smile! And, your smile will take good care of you!

NOTE: As always, consult with your dental professionals, for your dental check-ups, dental cleaning & other dental needs!

"Smile!"



Go get 'em!

Holly Fairfield

