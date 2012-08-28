SPLASH! SPECIAL REVIEW of Beach-Body Fitness! Final Secret-Revealed! "Hint: The Answer is 2 & 1/2 Hours!"
SPLASH! Welcome to the World of Splash Beach-Body Fitness in Review!
"Hello, Hot Stuff!"
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Ideally, we want to give our bodies what they need to maintain reasonable, good health. An, usually maintaining good health includes doing a well-rounded exercise routine!
Most fitness experts support the general rule that claims that, "the average individual who engages in physical activities for "2 & 1/2 hours every week" allows for the body to maintain good, reasonable health!"
So, let's take it from the top & dive into each week's Beach-Body Fitness Secret in review:!!
1. Posture
2. Shoulders
3. Waistline
4. Gluteus MAXIMUS
5. Feet & Ankles
6. Shank, shins
7. Thighs
8. Hands & Forearms
9. Biceps & Triceps
10. Head & Neck
*
"This is the complete SPLASH! Beach-Body Fitness Summer-Series, in review!"
*
Check out each Splash! Beach-Body Fitness Secret, posted every week this Summer!
*
Undeniable point! Splash's Fitness Secrets-Reveals that proper fitness, exercise & sports is a contributing factor to feeling healthier, happier & looking sensational!
**
Just remember!
The FINAL Splash Beach-Body Fitness Secret-Reveals the importance & benefit of reserving at least 2 & 1/2 hours every week, for fitness!
(Double whistle!)
"So long, HOT STUFF! We'll see you in September!"
Go get 'em!
Holly Fairfield
Primary Sources: Gray's Anatomy, Wikipedia - Human Anatomy. And, The Dr. Oz Show.
More like this: