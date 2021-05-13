EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville Community Swimming Pool on the campus of SIUE will remain closed during the summer of 2021. The community pool was unable to open in the summer of 2020 due to the attendance restrictions put into place by IDPH due to safety concerns with COVID-19. The Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department had hoped to open the pool this season. However, preparation for running a community pool starts in February each year. Preparation for opening a community pool includes physical repairs and upkeep from the extended closure and hiring staff. This impacted the decision due to a regional staffing shortage especially on certified lifeguards this year.

“The Parks and Recreation Department is continuing to plan for events and activities for our community to enjoy,” said Nate Tingley, Director of Parks and Recreation. “We appreciate the community for understanding this difficult situation and will be looking forward to seeing everyone at our other wonderful parks this summer. We were able to extend the lease with SIUE which will allow the city to reserve the right to open the pool for the 2022 season.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The pool is adjacent to the beautiful Tower Lake and includes lockers, restrooms, and a concession area as well as a small splash pad for the youngest visitors. Those youngsters missing the pool can still splash at the Leon Corlew Splash Pad behind the Edwardsville Public Safety building. The splash pad will open Memorial Day Weekend through the use of a reservations system opening this Friday, May 14, 2021, at the park's website. They will be opening up to five registration time slots per day with each offering 75 individual registration spots. People can register for the splash pad twice per week until Restore Illinois Phase 5 is implemented. At that point, the fencing will be removed and the splash pad open to all The neighboring playground will remain open for general use.

More like this: