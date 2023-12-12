JERSEYVILLE - A splash pad is officially coming to Lions Club Park in Jerseyville following unanimous City Council approval of a proposal from Water Odyssey for splash pad features/controllers/equipment. This is the latest in a series of improvements planned for Phase 2 of the Lions Club Park Improvements Project.

Tyler Hermens, director of the Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department, said at the meeting that “there’s a lot of moving parts with this project,” including several grants that have made it possible.

“We have a $600,000 grant from the state of Illinois to potentially bid out the entire project and the construction,” Hermens said. “What this allows us to do, with the American Water $250,000 grant we received, this gives us the opportunity to pre-purchase the equipment and have that fabricated behind the scenes while we’re working on a final design and Department of Public Health permit.

“With our Parks and Rec staff, we’ve looked at several different vendors and equipment, and the quality is good. Other communities such as Alton, Godfrey, and Edwardsville have used Water Odyssey, so we have good references there.”

Hermens previously stated these improvements are just one phase of a three-phase improvement project to completely transform the park from its former condition years ago.

“We are in the process of improving our Lion’s Club and Wittman Park facilities,” Hermens said during the final stages of Phase 1 completion. “A few years ago, we put out to the public a three-phase improvement plan.”

Phase 1 included an outdoor fitness court, new pickleball courts, basketball courts, as well as some new sidewalks and landscaping improvements, all of which have since come to fruition. Phase 2 is now well underway with Splash Pad parts being ordered for storage at Water Odyssey’s factory while a final design and other finishing touches are worked out for the new water feature.

Hermens also previously stated that the full slate of possible additions in Phase 2 includes a splash pad, a bathhouse with public restrooms, an open-air pavilion, sand volleyball courts, outdoor Ping-Pong, and Horseshoes and bag playing areas.

City Council members unanimously approved the proposal from Water Odyssey. More information about the Lions Club Park Improvements Project is available in this related story on Riverbender.com.

