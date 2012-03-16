SPLASH! Holiday Splash! "I'm part Irish, too!"
Happy St. Patrick's Day! Welcome to the World of Splash!
Enjoy a traditional St. Patrick's Day meal with corned beef, peppercorn, allspice, mustard seed, bay leaves, horseradish, carrots, potatoes and cabbage!
Especially, enjoy your "cabbage!"
"1 Cup" of raw cabbage is `17.5 Calories!
Supportive research indicates that "cabbage" is quite remarkable!
And, green cabbage is closely related to red cabbage, broccoli, kale, collards, Brussels sprouts, bok choy & Chinese cabbage, too!!
"Documented health benefits of cabbage: rich antioxidant, rich anti-inflammatory and rich glucosinolates!!"
NOTE: "Short steaming" and "sautéing" keeps valuable vitamins & nutrients from being lost!
Let's all celebrate a healthier St. Patrick's Day!
Go Green!
Go get 'em!
Holly Fairfield
