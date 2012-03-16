Happy St. Patrick's Day! Welcome to the World of Splash!



Enjoy a traditional St. Patrick's Day meal with corned beef, peppercorn, allspice, mustard seed, bay leaves, horseradish, carrots, potatoes and cabbage!



Especially, enjoy your "cabbage!"

"1 Cup" of raw cabbage is `17.5 Calories!

Supportive research indicates that "cabbage" is quite remarkable!



And, green cabbage is closely related to red cabbage, broccoli, kale, collards, Brussels sprouts, bok choy & Chinese cabbage, too!!



"Documented health benefits of cabbage: rich antioxidant, rich anti-inflammatory and rich glucosinolates!!"

NOTE: "Short steaming" and "sautéing" keeps valuable vitamins & nutrients from being lost!

Let's all celebrate a healthier St. Patrick's Day!



Go Green!

Go get 'em!



Holly Fairfield





