Happy St. Patrick's Day! Welcome to the World of Splash!

Enjoy a traditional St. Patrick's Day meal with corned beef, peppercorn, allspice, mustard seed, bay leaves, horseradish, carrots, potatoes and cabbage!

Especially, enjoy your "cabbage!"
"1 Cup" of raw cabbage is `17.5 Calories!
Supportive research indicates that "cabbage" is quite remarkable!

And, green cabbage is closely related to red cabbage, broccoli, kale, collards, Brussels sprouts, bok choy & Chinese cabbage, too!!

"Documented health benefits of cabbage: rich antioxidant, rich anti-inflammatory and rich glucosinolates!!"

NOTE: "Short steaming" and "sautéing" keeps valuable vitamins & nutrients from being lost!
Let's all celebrate a healthier St. Patrick's Day!

Go Green!
Go get 'em!

Holly Fairfield

