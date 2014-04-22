Listen to the story

Welcome to the World of Spring-Splash!

This 5th week's Spring-Splash Goal is to stress the importance of having a Fitness Program benefiting your brain's health, as well as your physique.

Neurologists emphasize that "keeping your arms & legs moving" will promote brain stimulation, brain cell regeneration & reorganization of neurons!

Check out more about Neuroplasticity!

Our brain's health will improve through all types of physical & mental exercises!

Neuroplasticity is a term to become familiar with & benefit from!

Let's get moving, stay active & up our fitness game for our brain's overall health!



Seize the Day!

Holly Fairfield

Sources: Stanford University's Hope Outreach Brain Tutorial



Dr. Stuart Weiss, Barnes Neurologist

"Let's Move!" Mrs. Michelle Obama's Fitness Children's Program



Wikipedia on Brain Fitness



