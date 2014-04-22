Splash! Get Fit For You! "Up Your Fitness Game for a Healthier Brain!"
Welcome to the World of Spring-Splash!
This 5th week's Spring-Splash Goal is to stress the importance of having a Fitness Program benefiting your brain's health, as well as your physique.
Neurologists emphasize that "keeping your arms & legs moving" will promote brain stimulation, brain cell regeneration & reorganization of neurons!
Check out more about Neuroplasticity!
Our brain's health will improve through all types of physical & mental exercises!
Neuroplasticity is a term to become familiar with & benefit from!
Let's get moving, stay active & up our fitness game for our brain's overall health!
Holly Fairfield
