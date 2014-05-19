Splash! Get Fit, For You! The Importance of Aerobic Exercises to Improve the Quality of Your Life & Extend Your Life Span!
Welcome to the World of Spring-Splash!
This 9th week's Springtime-Splash hopes to communicate the vital importance of getting our bodies moving,, having a regular, fitness program, which should include Aerobic Exercises!
Aerobic exercises gets your heart pumping in an elevated "range" forcing oxygen into the lungs & throughout the body, pushing out toxins!
Highlighting Aerobic Exercise Benefits:
- Assists with improved Blood Pressure
- Assists with Weight Loss & Weight Management
- Increases Stamina, while Reducing Fatigue
- Conditions vital organs
- Reduces stress
- Boosts Neurological Activity
- Increases mobility!
"1 out of 3, in the United States, has high blood pressure, known as the silent killer, over the age of 18 & are at risk of developing chronic heart disease, at risk of heart attacks & strokes & other cardiovascular diseases."
There are absolutely no guarantees in life or guarantees of one's life span!!
Yet, there are documented physical, biological & psychological rewards of regular fitness programs, which involve Aerobic Exercises!
Splash-Recommendation: Work closely with a professional Trainer or Physical Therapist to learn the most recent facts about Aerobic Exercises.
Or, do your own research!
And develop a personalized fitness program to include Aerobic Exercises, benefiting the quality of your life!
Medical Caution: As always, consult with your medical team before committing to an Aerobic Fitness Program!
Just remember this 9th week's Spring-Splash goal!
Commit to a Fitness Program, which includes Aerobic Exercises!
"Game on! It's Your Call!"
Seize the Day!
Holly Fairfield
*
Sources: Mayo Clinic, American Heart Association, "Managing Blood Pressure"
National Center of Biological Information
***
