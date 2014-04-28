Splash! Get Fit, For You! Let's Boost Our Brain Chemistry By Feeding Our Brain Powers!
Welcome to the World of Spring-Splash!
"Let's Boost Our Brain Chemistry, by Feeding Our Brain Powers!"
This 6th Spring-Splash week's Goal is about the importance of gorging ourselves on these 10 Foods, which will make a difference with our Thinking powers!
1. Choose Whole Grains
2. Opt for Oily Fish
3. Binge on Blueberries & other Berries!
4. More Tomatoes, Hot & Cold
5. Remember Vitamins & Supplements!
6. Add a Blackcurrant Boost to your Diet
7. Snack on Pumpkin Seeds
8. Broccoli & More Broccoli!
9. Generously sprinkle Sage!
10. Go Nutty with Almonds, Walnuts & 2 Brazil Nuts Everyday!
Just make note, if you don't sense the boost in improved thinking, quick responses, clarity in Brain Power, mood lift, among other Physiological benefits!
Medical Caution: Beware of any type of food intolerance or food allergy!
Just remember, this 6th week's Springtime-Splash Goal!
" We can feed Our Brain!"
Let's start, today, Feeding our Brain Power, influencing our Brain Chemistry!
Seize the Day!
Holly Fairfield
More like this: