Welcome to the World of Spring-Splash!

"Let's Boost Our Brain Chemistry, by Feeding Our Brain Powers!"

This 6th Spring-Splash week's Goal is about the importance of gorging ourselves on these 10 Foods, which will make a difference with our Thinking powers!

1. Choose Whole Grains

2. Opt for Oily Fish

3. Binge on Blueberries & other Berries!

4. More Tomatoes, Hot & Cold

5. Remember Vitamins & Supplements!

6. Add a Blackcurrant Boost to your Diet

7. Snack on Pumpkin Seeds



8. Broccoli & More Broccoli!

9. Generously sprinkle Sage!



10. Go Nutty with Almonds, Walnuts & 2 Brazil Nuts Everyday!



*

Just make note, if you don't sense the boost in improved thinking, quick responses, clarity in Brain Power, mood lift, among other Physiological benefits!

Medical Caution: Beware of any type of food intolerance or food allergy!

*

Just remember, this 6th week's Springtime-Splash Goal!

" We can feed Our Brain!"



Let's start, today, Feeding our Brain Power, influencing our Brain Chemistry!



Seize the Day!

Holly Fairfield



*

