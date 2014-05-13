Splash! Get Fit, For You! Achieve Equilibrium!
Splash! Get Fit, For You!
Achieve equilibrium!
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
This 8th week's Spring-Splash goal is to discover & appreciate & implement these relaxation techniques, to benefit your overall health!
Welcome to the World of Springtime-Splash!
Highlighting Relaxation technique health Benefits:
- Reduces stress levels
- Lowers Blood Pressure
- Boosts immune system
- Improves memory
- Increases blood flow throughout the body
- Revitalizes thought processes
& a host of physiological & psychological benefits!
Relaxation techniques :
- Deep breathing
- Conscious releasing of anxieties
- Meditation
- Yoga
- Psychological drifting or floating
- Intimacy
- Aromatherapy
- Listening to soft, melodic rhythms
And, much more!
*
You should individualize & master your methodology to achieve your goal!
*
To realize the relaxation benefits, these techniques require practice! And, "Practice makes perfect!"
As you master your technique, tweak, improve, you may find that, others around you will also benefit!
*
Just remember! This 8th week's of Springtime-Splash is to discover, implement & realize the overall health benefits of Relaxation Techniques!
Achieve Equilibrium!"
Seize the Day!
Holly Fairfield
*
Sources: Relaxation Techniques, Mayo Clinic, University of Maryland, Medical Center, Wikipedia
***
More like this: