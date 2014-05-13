Listen to the story

Splash! Get Fit, For You!

Achieve equilibrium!

This 8th week's Spring-Splash goal is to discover & appreciate & implement these relaxation techniques, to benefit your overall health!

Welcome to the World of Springtime-Splash!

Highlighting Relaxation technique health Benefits:

- Reduces stress levels

- Lowers Blood Pressure

- Boosts immune system

- Improves memory

- Increases blood flow throughout the body

- Revitalizes thought processes

& a host of physiological & psychological benefits!

Relaxation techniques :

- Deep breathing

- Conscious releasing of anxieties

- Meditation

- Yoga

- Psychological drifting or floating

- Intimacy

- Aromatherapy

- Listening to soft, melodic rhythms

And, much more!

*

You should individualize & master your methodology to achieve your goal!

*

To realize the relaxation benefits, these techniques require practice! And, "Practice makes perfect!"

As you master your technique, tweak, improve, you may find that, others around you will also benefit!

*

Just remember! This 8th week's of Springtime-Splash is to discover, implement & realize the overall health benefits of Relaxation Techniques!



Achieve Equilibrium!"



Seize the Day!

Holly Fairfield

*

Sources: Relaxation Techniques, Mayo Clinic, University of Maryland, Medical Center, Wikipedia



***

