Splash! Get Fit, For You!

Achieve equilibrium!

This 8th week's Spring-Splash goal is to discover & appreciate & implement these relaxation techniques, to benefit your overall health!

Welcome to the World of Springtime-Splash!

Highlighting Relaxation technique health Benefits:

- Reduces stress levels
- Lowers Blood Pressure
- Boosts immune system
- Improves memory
- Increases blood flow throughout the body
- Revitalizes thought processes

& a host of physiological & psychological benefits!

Relaxation techniques :

- Deep breathing 
- Conscious releasing of anxieties
- Meditation
- Yoga
- Psychological drifting or floating
- Intimacy
- Aromatherapy
- Listening to soft, melodic rhythms

And, much more!

*

Article continues after sponsor message

You should individualize & master your methodology to achieve your goal!

*

To realize the relaxation benefits, these techniques require practice! And, "Practice makes perfect!"

As you master your technique, tweak, improve, you may find that, others around you will also benefit!

*

Just remember! This 8th week's of Springtime-Splash is to discover, implement & realize the overall health benefits of Relaxation Techniques!


Achieve Equilibrium!"


Seize the Day!

Holly Fairfield

*

Sources: Relaxation Techniques, Mayo Clinic, University of Maryland, Medical Center, Wikipedia


***

