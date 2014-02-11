Listen to the story

Welcome to the World of Splash!

"Let's Explore the Health Benefits of Lemons, a Citrus Curative!"

Lemons, a Native fruit of Asia, the Egyptians are credited discovering the health benefits of lemons, Centuries, ago!.

Lemons, this beautiful yellow, juicy, fruit is enjoyed all over the world. But, do we realize what this fruit, can do for our health?

Highlighting, undeniable, lemons health benefits:

- digestive Aid

- Anti-Bacterial

- Liver Cleanser

- Anti-Viral

- - Immune System Boosting!

Let's include lemons in our daily meal plans, to improve our overall health!

Fresh lemons are available year round. However, lemons come in, USU., full Season, early Spring!

"Fill a bowl of fresh lemons for the table!"

Why not, keep a bottle of pure lemon juice, avoid artificial flavoring, on hand, in the refrigerator, for an unexpected sore throat; Serve hot tea, with a splash of lemon!

Splash on, slice or squeeze fresh lemon sections over your water, beverages, fish, certain vegetables, i. e., lentils, to enjoy this distinctive citrus flavor & benefit by these lemon health benefits!!

Splash-Tip: Freeze a fresh lemon, in a freezer-Lock bag,. Then, Grate over baked salmon, to ad a natural lemony zest!

What to do with unwanted rinds? Just drop the fresh rinds down the garbage disposal, to keep the drain smelling fresh!

Medical Precautions: If you suffer from heart burn, acid reflex, citrus allergies, among other conditions,, consult your Medical Team, before eating or drinking lemon juice!



Let's regularly enjoy the zesty flavor of lemons & benefit by a citrus curative, the lemon!

Just remember! Lemons are Pure & Powerful!



Seize the Day!

Holly Fairfield

Sources: "15 Secrets of Lemons" by Theresa Cheung

"Reasons to Load Up on Lemons" Readers Digest & Wikipedia

