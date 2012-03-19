Welcome to the World of Splash!

"Coconut Water!"

Enjoy a bottle of Coconut Water before, during or after your workout!

Research supports that Coconut Water is a "rapid hydrator!"

Besides a great, light, sweet taste, Coconut Water is loaded with essential electrolytes!

Research, also, indicates that Coconut Water should provide these essential electrolytes, for the ultimate hydration:

Sodium, Magnesium, Calcium, Potassium, 
Phosphorus

Plus! Low Acid! Lower acid than juice drinks!

Select your Coconut Water carefully to verify that it is the "real thing!"

Note:
Be sure to read the label; Not all brands "are created equal!"


COCONUT WATER is a WINNER!


Splash!
Go get 'em!

Holly Fairfield

