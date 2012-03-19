SPLASH! "Coconut Water!"
Welcome to the World of Splash!
"Coconut Water!"
Enjoy a bottle of Coconut Water before, during or after your workout!
Research supports that Coconut Water is a "rapid hydrator!"
Besides a great, light, sweet taste, Coconut Water is loaded with essential electrolytes!
Research, also, indicates that Coconut Water should provide these essential electrolytes, for the ultimate hydration:
Sodium, Magnesium, Calcium, Potassium,
Phosphorus
Plus! Low Acid! Lower acid than juice drinks!
Select your Coconut Water carefully to verify that it is the "real thing!"
Note:
Be sure to read the label; Not all brands "are created equal!"
COCONUT WATER is a WINNER!
Splash!
Go get 'em!
Holly Fairfield
