Welcome to the World of Holiday-Splash! Part Three!!

"Thanksgiving; A Holiday to Count Our Blessings"

Thanksgiving is this Thursday, November 22!



As we are still making arrangements & finalizing our plans for Thanksgiving Day & the long weakend ahead, let's stock-up on several items, that will bedazzle your family, please your guests & benefit you!



For starters!

Centerpiece!

Present an "edible" centerpiece, loaded with an assortment of polished apples, bananas, tangerines, rinsed red grapes & more!

Hors d'oeuvres!

Whether your circumstances involve a large gathering or an intimate party, it's more fun to serve hors d'oeuvres with fancy, decorated tooth picks; Include fruits, vegetables, garlic-stuffed green olives, ham rolls, cheese cubes, large shrimp, sliced pears, dates, celery chunks, pearl onions, baby corn, baby carrots, mushroom caps, or the like!

Or, select your favorite finger foods, using this tip!

Fold-in a Tablespoonful of yogurt in the veggie / fruit dip & lightly sprinkle paprika!





For the kids? Age appropriate, i. e., just slice an apple, a banana, orange slices, they look more appealing, served with a fancy tooth pick; The kids will gobble them up! (Pun intended!)

Nutrition!

Remember that whole, natural foods with good nutrition are more filling & satisfying, packing a healthier punch & is energy & mood stabilizing!

Plus!

Keeping it simple, serve your finger foods on clear plastic, disposable plates!

It makes the food appear more desirable & it will disappear!

More Splash-Tips!

Present a small bowl for the table, with a teaspoon, to serve an assortment of walnuts, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, celery seeds, golden & brown raisins, dried cranberries, or the like, to sprinkle on your green salad; Along with your favorite salad dressing, oil & vinegar!

Crunchies!

Don't forget to pick-up a couple cans of Fried Onion Rings or Toasted Granola to crown the veggie casserole!



Left-Overs!

Stock up! Have plenty of Zip-Lock baggies, like, on hand; Along with plastic wrap, foil, paper supplies, etc.

Doggie Bags!

Why not make with what materials on hand or purchase "Carry-Out "Doggy Bags" for everyone!

All will love it & will make them feel special; Use name tags to personalize & surprise them!

Dessert! It's the tradition to bake pumpkin, pecan, apple pies, generally!



But, consider baking a butternut squash or a white kidney bean pie! This is soul food, by all accounts & it's even more delicious! It's irresistible!

Let's all show our gratitude & thanks, this All-American Holiday!!

Happy Thanksgiving!

Stay tuned for more Splash-Holiday-Tips!

Go get 'em!

Holly Fairfield

