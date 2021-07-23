ALTON - It is difficult to believe in the scoring heat of the July summer, but Halloween is about 100 days away, and Spirit Halloween has started building up its location at the Old Shop 'N Save in Alton.

The front banner in big letters says "SPIRIT HALLOWEEN" in orange with a goblin.

Spirit Halloween's specialty retail stores are both fun and scary in more than 1,300 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Alton, known as one of the most haunted places in America, is a strong centerpiece for a Spirit Halloween location.

Spirit Halloween describes its retail stores as the most comprehensive one-stop destination for everything shoppers can imagine for Halloween.

"Through the vast merchandise assortment and memorable visual presentation, Spirit stores provide a truly impressive, unique, and unforgettable shopping experience," Spirit Halloween says. "In addition to being a fun and interactive place for shoppers, the locations offer complete selections of costumes and accessories for infants/toddlers, children, tweens, teens, and adults. A broad assortment of decor and party goods complete the Halloween story."

Also, a large portion of the Spirit Halloween selection is exclusive merchandise found only at Spirit Halloween.

Spirit Halloween in Alton is hiring for the upcoming season.

To apply for work at the local Spirit Halloween outlet, click: #SpiritHalloween at http://ms.spr.ly/6184nwchi

Or for more information or the Spirit Halloween Facebook page at:

https://www.facebook.com/spirithalloween

