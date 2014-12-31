BELLEVILLE - Memorial Hospital, along with Living Independently Now Center (LINC), is offering a support group for adults and their family members and caregivers who have suffered a spinal cord injury. Meetings are held the third Friday of each month from Noon to 1 p.m. in the Community Room at the Orthopedic and Neurosciences Center at Memorial, located at 4700 Memorial Drive in Belleville.

The Spinal Cord Injury Support Group will help educate patients and those in the community about Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) and provide encouragement through treatment. This support group will offer a safe environment for people to share their experiences. For more information about this program, please call Lindsay (618) 257-5758.

