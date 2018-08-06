ST. LOUIS – Spiegelglass Construction Company will soon begin construction on two new Smoothie King locations in Illinois and Missouri, including the one at 1501 Troy Road in Edwardsville.

Construction will kick-off for the first location at 1501 Troy Rd. in Edwardsville during August, and construction for the second location, at 6424 Chippewa Street in St. Louis, will begin in September.

The Edwardsville and South St. Louis City locations are each 1,200-square-feet with indoor seating available. Both locations will have outlets with USB ports at each booth within the store, as well as drive-throughs for customers looking for an on-the-go option.

The Edwardsville location will feature an updated graphics package throughout the dining area while the Chippewa location will have large windows and modern LED lighting.

“I’m excited to open these two new locations in our region,” said franchise owner Tim Mahon. “I worked with Spiegelglass Construction on my two existing locations in Chesterfield and Ellisville; they did outstanding work for me and I’m looking forward to this upcoming expansion.”

“We are proud to be selected once again to work with [franchise owner] Tim Mahon,” said Tim Spiegelglass, co-owner of Spiegelglass Construction Company. “Tim has been a terrific client partner and we look forward to working together again as he grows Smoothie King’s footprint in our region.”

Smoothie King offers numerous smoothie options including Fitness Blends, Wellness Blends, Slim Blends, Take a Break Blends www.spiegelglass-gc.comand Kids Blends incorporating fruits, veggies, nuts and various proteins. The franchise also offers a number of healthy retail products, including sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more.

Based in St. Louis, Spiegelglass Construction Company has been a family-owned general contractor since its inception in 1904. The company’s client portfolio includes national chains and independently-owned businesses, and spans industries including retail and foodservice. With a commercial construction focus, the company’s leaders combine a personal passion for turning their clients’ visions into reality with the know-how of a company that has been in business for more than 100 years. The company has earned an honorable, well-deserved reputation among clients, subcontractors and business associates for closely adhering to the values that have sustained the business since 1904. For more information, please visit www.spiegelglass-gc.com.

