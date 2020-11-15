ST. LOUIS — The National Park Service invites visitors to spend the Thanksgiving holiday weekend at Gateway Arch National Park, and discover history and explore the St. Louis Riverfront.

Although the Gateway Arch will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, 2020, the Gateway Arch grounds will remain open. Visitors can explore the park by bike or on foot (and work off that Thanksgiving meal!) via its five miles of pathways.

The Arch will re-open Friday, November 27 and will operate in extended holiday hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. November 27, 28 & 29. That weekend, visitors have a special opportunity to take the Tram Ride to the Top of the Arch at night to see firsthand the dazzling St. Louis skyline.

The Documentary Movie, The Arch Store and the Arch Café, located inside the Arch Visitor Center, will be open. Visitors are also encouraged to take a cruise on the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch, located below the Arch on the St. Louis Riverfront. November 27, 28 & 29, the one-hour St. Louis Riverfront sightseeing cruise will set sail at noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Visitor access to the Old Courthouse is unavailable at this time.

Visitor Reminders

The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is a very busy time at the Gateway Arch. Those interested in taking the Tram Ride to the Top are strongly encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Visitors may purchase tram, Documentary Movie and riverboat tickets at gatewayarch.com/buytickets.

Visitors should arrive at the Arch at least 30 minutes ahead of their scheduled tram time. Entrance to the Arch Visitor Center and the Museum at the Gateway Arch is free.

Visitors to the Arch must enter the monument at the new glass west entrance, which faces the Old Courthouse. The Arch legs are exits only, providing great opportunities for photo ops with the Arch structure and direct access to the park grounds.

The health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is paramount. Gateway Arch National Park continues to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners and volunteers. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders,

practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.

Visitors should go online to gatewayarch.com or nps.gov/jeff to learn about the COVID-19 health and safety protocols in place at the Arch, including social distancing guidelines, increased disinfecting and sanitizing of surfaces and public spaces, and face coverings required for tram riders ages 9 and up.

Gateway Arch National Park does not have designated on-site visitor parking. A list of parking locations near the park can be found at http://getaroundstl.com. Metered street parking is also available around the park.

