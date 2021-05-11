ALTON - The beautiful Spencer T. Olin Community Golf Course was host with the first step in the road to the U.S. Open with a qualifier event on Monday. The Spencer T. Olin course, greens, fairways, were in prime condition. Michael Feagles, a University of Illinois golfer from Scottsdale, Ariz., recorded the win with a 3-under 68.

Godfrey’s Shane Smith also snared the second qualifying spot. Smith was consistent all day and had four birdies and one bogey in his 3-under 68 round for 18 holes. Smith was the top performer from the immediate area.

“The USGA does a great job of presenting opportunities for anyone and everybody to be able to contend for a national open,” Feagles said. “I’m excited and looking forward to the opportunity.”

Curt Rohe, executive director of the Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association, said the Spencer T. Olin Community Golf Course was in great shape.

“We are excited to be here for them to host this U.S. Open qualifier,” Rohe said. “It takes a lot of work to prepare for these and these courses and clubs give this day to us. We are excited to be here. We had 76 players in the field and four move to the sectional rounds from here. The golfers played 18 holes today and will play 36 holes at the sectional qualifier.”

Mary Campbell of Spencer T. Olin Golf Course, said they were very blessed to have the U.S. Open qualifier.

“We were supposed to have it in 2020, but COVID-19 hit and we had to reschedule it,” she said. “It was a great day.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Godfrey’s Kolten Bauer had a big day and was close to the top four qualifiers with a 71. He is a Marquette Catholic grad. Dustin Duncan of Bethalto fired a 73 and was also close to the top.

Edwardsville’s Ben Tyrell joined the group in the U.S. Open qualifier and posted a solid round of 74, as did another Edwardsville player Jeffery Davis with the same 74. Kyle Williams of Alton had a good day, posting a 75 and Larry Garrett Jr. of East Alton recorded a score of 82.

Poplar Bluff, Mo., native Carr Vernon used a big back nine to post a 3-under and tie Feagles and Smith. Vernon went into red figures early with birdies on No.’s 2 and 5, but bogeys on 7-8-9 quickly got him over par. Knowing the number he needed to qualify,

"I started off well with a couple birdies, then a couple bogeys,” Vernon said. “I knew I had to get back under to qualify, I just hung in there and made birdies here and there to finish off.”

Chris Naegel earned the fourth spot with a 2-under 69. The Wildwood native put together a solid round with four birdies and just two bogeys to advance to final qualifying.

The four will be headed to a final qualifying spot for the chance to earn a spot in the field at Torrey Pines.

Michael Pfitzner and Wesley Hunter claimed the first and second alternate spots.

More like this: