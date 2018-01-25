EDWARDSVILLE– Baby boomers, busy professionals and millennials all have one thing in common – they are looking for simplified living. According to the National Association of Home Builders, baby boomers and millennials are trending toward housing developments that offer less maintenance and a walkable community.

“Over the last few years residential and commercial construction has nearly tripled in the Edwardsville area. Many new businesses, shops and restaurants have come to the area providing new opportunities. It’s attracting a wide range of homebuyers,” stated Mike Rathgeb, owner of Spencer Homes, one of the metro east’s premier builders.

Spencer Homes is filling a void in the housing market at a more affordable price with their latest home development, @Cloverdale. The builder offers a selection of custom homes, ranging in size from 1500 to 2400 above ground square feet, to meet most everyone’s criteria. Centrally located, the homes are immediately adjacent to bike trails, and in close proximity to shopping and restaurants. Plus, the shared green space is perfect for playing with the kids, walking the dog, or gathering with neighbors. @Cloverdale is also the first new community in Edwardsville to offer AT&T’s fiber optic network. Best of all, snow removal, lawn service and landscaping maintenance are included.

The high quality, low maintenance homes now start at $289,000, a more than 20 percent price reduction from 2017. The neighborhood, located in the heart of Edwardsville, is close to everything; including the Madison County Transit trails system, YMCA, city parks, movie theater, shopping, popular restaurants and other modern amenities.

“We’ve found the common theme is many home buyers want to simplify their lives. They’re looking to invest more quality time spent with family and friends or building their careers as opposed to working in the yard or sitting in traffic. We’re answering that need with affordable, but unique housing that’s virtually maintenance-free and a short drive to all the community has to offer,” Rathgeb stated.

Spencer Homes has teamed up with area-native and real estate broker, Tara Riggs, to assist with the sales and marketing of this new development. Riggs, who is part of the RE/MAX Alliance network, is one of the top producing agents in the area.

“I’m looking forward to working with Spencer Homes on this exciting, new development,” stated Riggs. “The excellent location and simplified living are ideal for just about every type of buyer, whether you’re a busy professional, active family or empty-nester. Buyers can have it all: a well-located, low-maintenance, beautiful custom home. Residents will have more time to take advantage of the nearby trails for family bike rides, walk to local restaurants and enjoy the shared green space.”

The model home is scheduled to be completed early May 2018. Spencer Homes and Riggs will be hosting an event in the @Cloverdale subdivision this spring to get the community and potential buyers acquainted with the new neighborhood. Event information will be posted at www.spencerhomesllc.com and www.tarariggsrealestate.com once details are finalized.

About Spencer Homes

Founded by Mike Rathgeb in 2005, Spencer Homes has been serving clients across the metro east including: Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Troy, Maryville and O’Fallon. The company emphasizes building high quality homes through a customer-friendly process. Each client is provided their own personal design and selections consultant, a budget coordinator and offered state of the art technology in the form of the company’s BuilderTrend construction management application.

About Tara Riggs, Broker Associate, RE/MAX Alliance

Tara Riggs has been practicing real estate in the St. Louis metro east area for more than a decade. She was born and raised in Glen Carbon, attended SIUE and currently resides in Edwardsville. She has vast experience in residential, new construction, and investment properties. Her knowledge and familiarity with the area has helped her become a very successfully selling broker. Tara is also a certified luxury home specialist, certified pricing strategy advisor and has received numerous real estate awards.

