BELLEVILLE, IL, July 26, 2012 . . . Philip Speicher, shareholder at Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd. (MM&R) recently graduated from the Leadership Belleville program offered by the Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce.

Each year, 25 individuals from the metro area possessing diverse career, political, social and cultural backgrounds are given the opportunity to participate in Leadership Belleville. The Leadership Belleville program is designed to expose participants to the Belleville community, its history, government, industry and strong business community. Participants gather valuable knowledge and resources to enhance their effectiveness as leaders in their chosen field or profession. Leadership Belleville also serves as a means to foster a commitment to community service, which will benefit a participant's life, both personally and professionally.

A resident of St. Louis, Speicher focuses his practice in business law, taxation, estate planning and real estate law. He provides legal counsel to a wide variety of clients in matters pertaining to business transactions and tax planning, Internal Revenue Service (IRS) controversies, corporate mergers and acquisitions, wills and trusts, and estate and gift tax planning. Speicher also provides representation to individuals, corporations, partnerships and limited liability companies in IRS audits and in litigation before the United States Tax Court. His experience also allows him to provide tax exemption planning services for charitable organizations and other not-for-profit entities.

Speicher is a proud member of the American Bar Association, Illinois State Bar Association, Missouri Bar Association, the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis and the St. Clair County Bar Association.

He graduated summa cum laude from MidAmerica Nazarene University in 2001 with a BA in History. He received his JD from Washington University in St. Louis in 2004, and in 2008, Speicher earned his LL.M. in Taxation from Washington University in St. Louis.

Established in 1984, Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd. has emerged as one of the most trusted and respected law firms in the St. Louis and southern Illinois areas. With offices in Belleville, Edwardsville and Nashville, Ill., as well as Clayton, Mo., MM&R’s principals and associates possess knowledge and experience in practice areas that include business law, taxation, estate planning, employee benefits, banking law, bankruptcy, and commercial and tort litigation. For more information, please visit www.mmrltd.com.

