STANFORD, CT. – Spectrum returned to the Super Bowl on Sunday for the first time since 2018 with a witty new commercial poking fun at the spotty coverage of cell phone home internet providers while highlighting the speed and reliability of Spectrum Internet.

In the 30-second ad – aptly titled “Holes” – Mom arrives home to discover her family has smashed a gaping hole in the living room wall to get a better internet signal. “Turns out the walls were getting in the way,” Dad says.

While comical to think somebody would actually knock holes in their walls to improve service, the ad illustrates the limitations of what cell phone home internet users regularly experience. Unlike the Super Bowl game, there is no contest: Spectrum Internet delivers 24/7 reliability, security, and dramatically faster speeds, while saving customers hundreds of dollars per year on their home internet and mobile service vs. the competition.

Article continues after sponsor message

The commercial, created by agency Something Different, debuted in more than two dozen Spectrum markets – including New York, Dallas, Los Angeles and Kansas City (*complete list of markets below)– during the Super Bowl LVIII matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Spectrum Home Internet Lives Up to the Hype

Spectrum Internet offers speeds up to 1 Gbps everywhere the company operates – even through walls – and exceeded advertised download and upload speeds for all tiers measured, including during peak weeknight usage between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., according to the FCC’s 2023 Measuring Broadband America Fixed Broadband Report. By contrast, data shows cell phone internet providers (aka. “fixed wireless access”) failed to consistently maintain speeds above 25 Mbps, the FCC’s minimum definition for broadband, during peak hours of 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.** More information about Spectrum Internet is available at www.spectrum.com/internet.

More like this: