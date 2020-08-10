ST. LOUIS – Spectrum will bring the mission of safe and healthy homes to St. Louis during the Urban League of St. Louis’ Back to School Supplies & Food Distribution on Aug. 8 to support one of Charter Communications, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: CHTR) national philanthropic initiatives, Spectrum Housing Assist.

Spectrum is collaborating with the Urban League of St. Louis to distribute 500 Safe & Healthy Home Kits, which feature easy-to-install and-use products to help make homes safer and healthier. Spectrum worked closely with our national nonprofit partner Rebuilding Together to ensure our kit contents align with the Eight Principles of a Healthy Home endorsed by the U.S. Surgeon General and developed by the National Center for Healthy Housing. Kits include:

First Aid Kit

LED Night Light

Smoke Alarm

Carbon Monoxide Tester

Cleaning Solution

Clear Silicone Caulk

Weatherstrip

DampRid®

Emergency Radio

Home Safety Checklist

Kits will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at St. Louis Community College Forest Park, located at 5600 Oakland Ave, starting at noon on Aug. 8, in conjunction with the Back to School Supplies & Food Distribution.

“At Spectrum, our technicians serve thousands of customers in their homes every day, and through events like this, we can serve the community by helping make our neighbors’ homes safe and healthy,” said Rob Burton, Area Vice President of Field Operations. “We are proud to join the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis to make an impact in our community through the distribution of Safe & Healthy Home Kits.”

Since its inception, Spectrum Housing Assist has helped improve more than 41,000 homes. Helping others is rooted in our commitment to improve 50,000 homes in the communities we live in and serve by the end of this year. To learn more about Spectrum Housing Assist, visit corporate.charter.com/housing-assist.

