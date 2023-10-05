RIVERBEND - Spectrum customers throughout the Riverbend will soon have a new way to watch television with the company’s launch of Xumo, a streaming device that offers popular streaming services as well as local channels.

The Xumo Stream Box is a preloaded device that includes the Spectrum TV app, where you can access the channels included in your Spectrum package, and hundreds of other streaming apps like Netflix and Hulu. Live, on-demand and streaming content is all available through the Xumo Stream Box.

“Xumo is streaming simplified, bringing a live TV experience together with all the top apps,” said Rich DiGeronimo, President of Product and Technology for Charter.

Comcast and Charter created Xumo as a joint venture, and Spectrum will provide all customers with a Xumo device going forward. There are also plans to expand to Xfinity customers soon. Spectrum has several stores in the Riverbend region on both sides of the river, making it one of the most popular providers locally.

The company notes that the Xumo device is mobile and easy to plug in and use, allowing consumers to access their streaming services and Spectrum channels from anywhere. The voice-enabled remote promotes accessibility and also has number buttons, so customers can type in the channel number to find news stations or other local channels.

“Watching TV was designed to be a relaxing, lean-back experience, but today’s fractured entertainment landscape has added a level of complexity that makes finding something to watch more burdensome for consumers,” said Marcien Jenckes, President of Xumo.

He added that Xumo “makes TV easy again.” Spectrum just launched the Xumo Stream Box in New York on Oct. 4, 2023, and they plan to introduce it across the country over the next few weeks.

From now on, Xumo will be the primary video device you receive when you sign up for Spectrum Internet. New Spectrum customers will receive one Xumo Stream Box free for one year. Otherwise, you can get a Xumo Stream Box for $60 or a $5/month service fee.

“Xumo Stream Box integrates live TV and popular streaming apps, seamlessly delivering everything customers want on one platform,” the company said in a press release. “[Xumo provides] yet another way to enjoy all their favorite live and on-demand streaming content in one easy-to-use experience.”

